RHI Magnesita India Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 62.04% YOY

RHI Magnesita India Q4 Results Live : RHI Magnesita India declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.31% & the loss decreased by 62.04% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.21% and the loss increased by 754.82%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.36% q-o-q & increased by 9.12% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 423.1% q-o-q & increased by 65.98% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-2.23 for Q4 which increased by 83.32% Y-o-Y. RHI Magnesita India has delivered 10.08% return in the last 1 week, -3.81% return in last 6 months and -8.56% YTD return.
Currently, RHI Magnesita India has a market cap of ₹15205.73 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹824 & ₹504.25 respectively. As of 01 Jun, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 01 Jun, 2024 was to Buy.
RHI Magnesita India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|943.29
|922.94
|+2.21%
|879.01
|+7.31%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|93.32
|99.66
|-6.36%
|85.53
|+9.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|44.28
|48.16
|-8.06%
|42.39
|+4.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|1165.04
|854.31
|+36.37%
|1530.87
|-23.9%
|Operating Income
|-221.74
|68.63
|-423.1%
|-651.85
|+65.98%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-231.02
|53.88
|-528.73%
|-683.25
|+66.19%
|Net Income
|-257.9
|39.38
|-754.82%
|-679.36
|+62.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2.23
|1.92
|-216.4%
|-13.39
|+83.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-257.9Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹943.29Cr
