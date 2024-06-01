Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  RHI Magnesita India Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 62.04% YOY

RHI Magnesita India Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 62.04% YOY

RHI Magnesita India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.31% YoY & loss decreased by 62.04% YoY

RHI Magnesita India Q4 Results Live : RHI Magnesita India declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.31% & the loss decreased by 62.04% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.21% and the loss increased by 754.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.36% q-o-q & increased by 9.12% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 423.1% q-o-q & increased by 65.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -2.23 for Q4 which increased by 83.32% Y-o-Y. RHI Magnesita India has delivered 10.08% return in the last 1 week, -3.81% return in last 6 months and -8.56% YTD return.

Currently, RHI Magnesita India has a market cap of 15205.73 Cr and 52wk high/low of 824 & 504.25 respectively. As of 01 Jun, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Jun, 2024 was to Buy.

RHI Magnesita India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue943.29922.94+2.21%879.01+7.31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total93.3299.66-6.36%85.53+9.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization44.2848.16-8.06%42.39+4.44%
Total Operating Expense1165.04854.31+36.37%1530.87-23.9%
Operating Income-221.7468.63-423.1%-651.85+65.98%
Net Income Before Taxes-231.0253.88-528.73%-683.25+66.19%
Net Income-257.939.38-754.82%-679.36+62.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.231.92-216.4%-13.39+83.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-257.9Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹943.29Cr

