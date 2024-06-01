RHI Magnesita India Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 62.04% YOY

RHI Magnesita India Q4 Results Live : RHI Magnesita India declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.31% & the loss decreased by 62.04% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.21% and the loss increased by 754.82%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.36% q-o-q & increased by 9.12% Y-o-Y. The operating income was down by 423.1% q-o-q & increased by 65.98% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-2.23 for Q4 which increased by 83.32% Y-o-Y. RHI Magnesita India has delivered 10.08% return in the last 1 week, -3.81% return in last 6 months and -8.56% YTD return.

Currently, RHI Magnesita India has a market cap of ₹15205.73 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹824 & ₹504.25 respectively. As of 01 Jun, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Jun, 2024 was to Buy.

RHI Magnesita India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 943.29 922.94 +2.21% 879.01 +7.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 93.32 99.66 -6.36% 85.53 +9.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 44.28 48.16 -8.06% 42.39 +4.44% Total Operating Expense 1165.04 854.31 +36.37% 1530.87 -23.9% Operating Income -221.74 68.63 -423.1% -651.85 +65.98% Net Income Before Taxes -231.02 53.88 -528.73% -683.25 +66.19% Net Income -257.9 39.38 -754.82% -679.36 +62.04% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.23 1.92 -216.4% -13.39 +83.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-257.9Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹943.29Cr

