Rich Universe Network Q3 results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹0.03Cr, Revenue decreased by 0% YoY

Published30 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Rich Universe Network Q3 Results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025

Rich Universe Network Q3 Results 2025:Rich Universe Network declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline decrease of 0%. The company incurred a loss of 0.03Cr, a significant drop compared to the profit of 0.12Cr reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Revenue also declined by 0% compared to the previous quarter.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative costs saw a decline of 0% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 100% year-over-year. This highlights the challenges the company faces in managing its operating costs amidst a stagnant revenue environment.

Rich Universe Network Q3 Results

The operating income experienced a drop of 0% quarter-over-quarter and a steep decrease of 50% year-over-year. This decline reflects broader challenges within the company’s operational efficiency and market positioning.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at -0.04, marking a staggering decrease of 123.53% year-over-year, further indicating the financial struggles of Rich Universe Network.

Rich Universe Network has delivered a 0.86% return in the last week, but a troubling -24.07% return over the past six months, alongside a modest 2.39% year-to-date return.

Currently, Rich Universe Network holds a market capitalization of 10.25 Cr, with a 52-week high of 21.42 and a low of 8.5, indicating significant volatility in its stock performance.

Rich Universe Network Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.020.02-0%0.01+100%
Total Operating Expense0.030.03-0%0.02+50%
Operating Income-0.03-0.03-0%-0.02-50%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.03-0.06+50%0.13-123.08%
Net Income-0.03-0.06+50%0.12-125%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.04-0.09+55.56%0.17-123.53%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-0.03Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹0Cr

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
