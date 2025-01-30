Rich Universe Network Q3 results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹0.03Cr, Revenue decreased by 0% YoY

Rich Universe Network Q3 Results 2025:Rich Universe Network declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline decrease of 0%. The company incurred a loss of ₹0.03Cr, a significant drop compared to the profit of ₹0.12Cr reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Revenue also declined by 0% compared to the previous quarter.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative costs saw a decline of 0% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 100% year-over-year. This highlights the challenges the company faces in managing its operating costs amidst a stagnant revenue environment.

Rich Universe Network Q3 Results

The operating income experienced a drop of 0% quarter-over-quarter and a steep decrease of 50% year-over-year. This decline reflects broader challenges within the company’s operational efficiency and market positioning.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹-0.04, marking a staggering decrease of 123.53% year-over-year, further indicating the financial struggles of Rich Universe Network.

Rich Universe Network has delivered a 0.86% return in the last week, but a troubling -24.07% return over the past six months, alongside a modest 2.39% year-to-date return.

Currently, Rich Universe Network holds a market capitalization of ₹10.25 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹21.42 and a low of ₹8.5, indicating significant volatility in its stock performance.

Rich Universe Network Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.02 0.02 -0% 0.01 +100% Total Operating Expense 0.03 0.03 -0% 0.02 +50% Operating Income -0.03 -0.03 -0% -0.02 -50% Net Income Before Taxes -0.03 -0.06 +50% 0.13 -123.08% Net Income -0.03 -0.06 +50% 0.12 -125% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.04 -0.09 +55.56% 0.17 -123.53%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.