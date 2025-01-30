Rich Universe Network Q3 results 2025 on 30 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹0.03Cr, Revenue decreased by 0% YoY

Rich Universe Network Q3 Results 2025:Rich Universe Network declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, reporting a topline decrease of 0%. The company incurred a loss of ₹0.03Cr, a significant drop compared to the profit of ₹0.12Cr reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Revenue also declined by 0% compared to the previous quarter.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative costs saw a decline of 0% quarter-over-quarter, but increased by 100% year-over-year. This highlights the challenges the company faces in managing its operating costs amidst a stagnant revenue environment.
The operating income experienced a drop of 0% quarter-over-quarter and a steep decrease of 50% year-over-year. This decline reflects broader challenges within the company’s operational efficiency and market positioning.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹-0.04, marking a staggering decrease of 123.53% year-over-year, further indicating the financial struggles of Rich Universe Network.
Rich Universe Network has delivered a 0.86% return in the last week, but a troubling -24.07% return over the past six months, alongside a modest 2.39% year-to-date return.
Currently, Rich Universe Network holds a market capitalization of ₹10.25 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹21.42 and a low of ₹8.5, indicating significant volatility in its stock performance.
Rich Universe Network Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.02
|0.02
|-0%
|0.01
|+100%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.03
|0.03
|-0%
|0.02
|+50%
|Operating Income
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0%
|-0.02
|-50%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.03
|-0.06
|+50%
|0.13
|-123.08%
|Net Income
|-0.03
|-0.06
|+50%
|0.12
|-125%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.04
|-0.09
|+55.56%
|0.17
|-123.53%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-0.03Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹0Cr