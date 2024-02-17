Riddhi Corporate Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 38.07% YOY

Riddhi Corporate Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 46.53% & the profit decreased by 38.07% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 31.66% and the profit increased by 54.95%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.22% q-o-q & decreased by 53.28% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 77.43% q-o-q & decreased by 37.39% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.35 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 40.53% Y-o-Y.
Riddhi Corporate Services has delivered 5.37% return in the last 1 week, -31.97% return in the last 6 months, and -5.27% YTD return.
Currently, Riddhi Corporate Services has a market cap of ₹151.36 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹396.9 & ₹116 respectively.
Riddhi Corporate Services Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|30.32
|44.37
|-31.66%
|56.71
|-46.53%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|13.11
|14.6
|-10.22%
|28.06
|-53.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.5
|5.05
|-10.88%
|5.02
|-10.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|27.02
|42.51
|-36.44%
|51.44
|-47.47%
|Operating Income
|3.3
|1.86
|+77.43%
|5.27
|-37.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.14
|1.38
|+54.95%
|3.38
|-36.89%
|Net Income
|1.6
|1.03
|+54.95%
|2.58
|-38.07%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.35
|0.87
|+55.17%
|2.27
|-40.53%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.6Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹30.32Cr
