Riddhi Corporate Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 38.07% YOY

Riddhi Corporate Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 46.53% & the profit decreased by 38.07% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 31.66% and the profit increased by 54.95%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.22% q-o-q & decreased by 53.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 77.43% q-o-q & decreased by 37.39% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.35 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 40.53% Y-o-Y.

Riddhi Corporate Services has delivered 5.37% return in the last 1 week, -31.97% return in the last 6 months, and -5.27% YTD return.

Currently, Riddhi Corporate Services has a market cap of ₹151.36 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹396.9 & ₹116 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Riddhi Corporate Services Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 30.32 44.37 -31.66% 56.71 -46.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 13.11 14.6 -10.22% 28.06 -53.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.5 5.05 -10.88% 5.02 -10.32% Total Operating Expense 27.02 42.51 -36.44% 51.44 -47.47% Operating Income 3.3 1.86 +77.43% 5.27 -37.39% Net Income Before Taxes 2.14 1.38 +54.95% 3.38 -36.89% Net Income 1.6 1.03 +54.95% 2.58 -38.07% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.35 0.87 +55.17% 2.27 -40.53%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.6Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹30.32Cr

