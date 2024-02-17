Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Riddhi Corporate Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 38.07% YOY

Riddhi Corporate Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 38.07% YOY

Livemint

Riddhi Corporate Services Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 46.53% YoY & profit decreased by 38.07% YoY

Riddhi Corporate Services Q3 FY24 Results Live

Riddhi Corporate Services declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 46.53% & the profit decreased by 38.07% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 31.66% and the profit increased by 54.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.22% q-o-q & decreased by 53.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 77.43% q-o-q & decreased by 37.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.35 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 40.53% Y-o-Y.

Riddhi Corporate Services has delivered 5.37% return in the last 1 week, -31.97% return in the last 6 months, and -5.27% YTD return.

Currently, Riddhi Corporate Services has a market cap of 151.36 Cr and 52wk high/low of 396.9 & 116 respectively.

Riddhi Corporate Services Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue30.3244.37-31.66%56.71-46.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13.1114.6-10.22%28.06-53.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.55.05-10.88%5.02-10.32%
Total Operating Expense27.0242.51-36.44%51.44-47.47%
Operating Income3.31.86+77.43%5.27-37.39%
Net Income Before Taxes2.141.38+54.95%3.38-36.89%
Net Income1.61.03+54.95%2.58-38.07%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.350.87+55.17%2.27-40.53%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.6Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹30.32Cr

