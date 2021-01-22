OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >RIL consolidated net profit in Q3 up 25% at 15,015 cr
Ahead of RIL's Q3 earnings, the company's share price closed at ₹2049.65 a piece, down 2.30% on the BSE (REUTERS)
Ahead of RIL's Q3 earnings, the company's share price closed at 2049.65 a piece, down 2.30% on the BSE (REUTERS)

RIL consolidated net profit in Q3 up 25% at 15,015 cr

1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2021, 08:18 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • Consolidated revenue was down 18.6% to 137,829 crore against 169221 crore in the corresponding previous quarter
  • Outstanding debt as on 31 December, 2020 was 257,413 crore

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of 15015 crore, up 25% for the fiscal third-quarter ended December, beating analysts’ estimates.

According to a Bloomberg survey of nine brokers consolidate net profit was expected to come in at 11,312 crore. RIL had posted a profit of 11,841 crore in the year earlier.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Consolidated revenue however, was down 18.6% to 137,829 crore against 169221 crore in the corresponding previous quarter.

The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher price realizations and higher volumes in O2C segment, higher ARPU and FTTH expansion in Digital services business, the company said in a statement.

“At a time when the Indian economy is poised for a confident recovery, we at Reliance are humbled that we have been able to contribute to it with our Company’s impressive performance in the third quarter of FY21," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, RIL, adding, "We have delivered strong operational results during the quarter with a robust revival in O2C and Retail segments, and a steady growth in our Digital Services business."

Ahead of RIL's Q3 earnings, the company's share price closed at 2049.65 a piece, down 2.30% on the BSE.

Outstanding debt as on 31 December, 2020 was 257,413 crore. Cash and cash equivalents as on 31 December, 2020 were at 220,524 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout