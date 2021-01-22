RIL consolidated net profit in Q3 up 25% at 15,015 cr

“At a time when the Indian economy is poised for a confident recovery, we at Reliance are humbled that we have been able to contribute to it with our Company’s impressive performance in the third quarter of FY21," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, RIL, adding, "We have delivered strong operational results during the quarter with a robust revival in O2C and Retail segments, and a steady growth in our Digital Services business."