Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >RIL consolidated net profit in Q3 up 25% at 15,015 cr
Ahead of RIL's Q3 earnings, the company's share price closed at 2049.65 a piece, down 2.30% on the BSE

RIL consolidated net profit in Q3 up 25% at 15,015 cr

1 min read . 08:18 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • Consolidated revenue was down 18.6% to 137,829 crore against 169221 crore in the corresponding previous quarter
  • Outstanding debt as on 31 December, 2020 was 257,413 crore

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of 15015 crore, up 25% for the fiscal third-quarter ended December, beating analysts’ estimates.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of 15015 crore, up 25% for the fiscal third-quarter ended December, beating analysts’ estimates.

According to a Bloomberg survey of nine brokers consolidate net profit was expected to come in at 11,312 crore. RIL had posted a profit of 11,841 crore in the year earlier.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

According to a Bloomberg survey of nine brokers consolidate net profit was expected to come in at 11,312 crore. RIL had posted a profit of 11,841 crore in the year earlier.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Consolidated revenue however, was down 18.6% to 137,829 crore against 169221 crore in the corresponding previous quarter.

The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher price realizations and higher volumes in O2C segment, higher ARPU and FTTH expansion in Digital services business, the company said in a statement.

“At a time when the Indian economy is poised for a confident recovery, we at Reliance are humbled that we have been able to contribute to it with our Company’s impressive performance in the third quarter of FY21," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, RIL, adding, "We have delivered strong operational results during the quarter with a robust revival in O2C and Retail segments, and a steady growth in our Digital Services business."

Ahead of RIL's Q3 earnings, the company's share price closed at 2049.65 a piece, down 2.30% on the BSE.

Outstanding debt as on 31 December, 2020 was 257,413 crore. Cash and cash equivalents as on 31 December, 2020 were at 220,524 crore.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.