Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹53,739 crore, up 34.8% for the fiscal year ended March 2020.

Consolidated revenue however came in lower by 18.3% at ₹5.39 lakh crore and operating profit was lower by 4.6% at ₹97,580 crore.

"We have registered robust recovery in O2C and retail segment, and resilient growth in Digital Services business. Sustained high utilization rates across sites and improvement in downstream product deltas, as well as transportation fuel margins, aided O2C earnings growth," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman, and managing director, RIL, adding Reliance Retail ensured safe supplies of essentials goods and services to customer homes. And while COVID-19 has disrupted livelihoods, we have added nearly 75,000 jobs to the economy, while ensuring the health and safety of our employees and their families."

RIL shares closed 1.42% down at ₹1994.45 on the BSE today, ahead of its earnings announcement.

While net profit for Jio Platforms Ltd came in at ₹12,537 crore, it added 37.9 million customers taking the total customer base to 426.2 million as on 31 March.

Reliance Retail on other hand saw revenue at ₹1,57,629 crore lower by 3.3% and net profit at ₹5481 crore higher by 0.6%.

The company had 12,711 operational physical stores; 1,456 stores opened during the year.

