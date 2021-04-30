RIL consolidated net profit up 34.8% at 53,739 crore

"We have registered robust recovery in O2C and retail segment, and resilient growth in Digital Services business. Sustained high utilization rates across sites and improvement in downstream product deltas, as well as transportation fuel margins, aided O2C earnings growth," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman, and managing director, RIL, adding Reliance Retail ensured safe supplies of essentials goods and services to customer homes. And while COVID-19 has disrupted livelihoods, we have added nearly 75,000 jobs to the economy, while ensuring the health and safety of our employees and their families."