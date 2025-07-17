Mumbai: For Reliance Industries Ltd, the April-June quarter results will be a critical test as the ₹20 trillion market cap firm looks to reaffirm its status as India’s most valuable company.

After a prolonged slump in its core oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, and as investor expectations rise, the Mukesh Ambani-owned conglomerate will not only have to deliver stronger earnings but also offer concrete progress on its much-touted new energy ventures.

While the O2C business has seen a sharp erosion in profitability, the retail and telecom arms have provided crucial support to overall earnings—though not without facing their own operational challenges.

Reliance Industries is scheduled to announce its June quarter results on 18 July.

O2C drag persists

Weak commodity prices have routed the margins in its mainstay O2C business over the past couple of years. The Ebitda from the O2C business has shrunk by over a tenth in the last two years.

In response, retail and telecom—the conglomerate’s other two key growth engines—have been doing the heavy lifting. But they too face headwinds: cost control remains a challenge in retail, while telecom continues to grapple with revenue growth. Together, these two segments have just about offset the drag from O2C.

The result: consolidated profit grew by a modest 4% between FY23 and FY25, compared to about 67% over the previous four financial years, according to JP Morgan. This tested investor confidence, with the stock hovering close to its 52-week low of ₹1,115.55 between December and April.

Recently, however, investors have warmed up to the stock again, with shares gaining nearly a quarter since April and approaching their 52-week high of ₹1,593.30 apiece. Investors are taking comfort in analysts' guidance that there was little downside to the O2C business from the lows of FY25, when its profit declined by 12%.

"Both refining and petchem (which comprise the O2C business) margins have fallen materially, and should have little sustained downside over FY25 levels," JP Morgan analysts noted on 6 June. O2C also accounts for only a third of RIL’s consolidated Ebitda now, down from 44% in FY23, implying that the drag on the consolidated numbers from any margin weakness in this business should be relatively lower, they said.

Retail and telecom in focus

Meanwhile, retail and telecom—the conglomerate’s other two key growth engines—have been doing the heavy lifting.

The retail business, though a relatively smaller contributor to the consolidated earnings, trades at expensive multiples and is expected to report better growth. The store count shrank over the past year as Reliance rationalized its retail network and workforce. Management has guided for continued floor space expansion starting this year, and investors will look for material progress on that front.

In the January-March quarter, the company also saw an increase in sales within the existing stores, a trend which investors would expect to continue.

JP Morgan values the retail business at 32.5x FY27 Ebitda compared to 7.5x for O2C and 13x for telecom.

The telecom business under the Jio brand is projected to see revenue and Ebitda growth of 18-21% CAGR over FY25–27 due to an improving pricing environment and the expansion of its home broadband business, analysts at Jefferies said in a note dated 5 June.

Cash flows are expected to jump tenfold over this period as capital expenditure requirements are also moderating in conjunction with better income forecasts, they said.

The next growth engine

The telecom and retail businesses, which have been the drivers of the Reliance stock over the past decade, have matured.

A new growth engine is needed—and the company is betting on its new energy business, which spans solar module manufacturing, clean power generation, green hydrogen, and data centres.

Reliance is going back to its roots in Jamnagar, where its refinery is located, to set up its new energy and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The company sees its new energy business being “more ambitious, far more transformational, and far more global in scope than anything it's ever done before," analysts at Morgan Stanley noted on 3 July, citing company presentations.

However, beyond the hype, the company will have to give material updates on the progress it is making on this front as investor enthusiasm on renewable energy has started running out of steam even as interest in AI remains high.

Conclusion

Investors have already reposed their faith in the stock. The numbers tell the story.

Reliance contributed 457 points, or about a tenth to the benchmark index Nifty's 4,534-point (17.25%) correction from a record high of 26,277.35 on 27 September 2024 to a 13-month low of 21,743.65 on 7 April 2025, making it the biggest drag on the index, as per wealth advisory firm Equentis.

Since then, the company has contributed another tenth to the index’s 18% recovery when it hit a high of 25,654.2 points on 27 June.

Now, Reliance has to deliver on its guidance.