"Both refining and petchem (which comprise the O2C business) margins have fallen materially, and should have little sustained downside over FY25 levels," JP Morgan analysts noted on 6 June. O2C also accounts for only a third of RIL’s consolidated Ebitda now, down from 44% in FY23, implying that the drag on the consolidated numbers from any margin weakness in this business should be relatively lower, they said.