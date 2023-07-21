RIL Q1 results LIVE : Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is set to announce its April-June quarter results for the current fiscal today, a day after the demerger of its financial services arm. Earlier this week, RIL had announced that it will consider paying a dividend to its investors at its board meeting on July 21, along with the announcement of quarterly results. Stay tuned to our RIL Q1 results live blog for latest updates on Q1FY24 earnings from the leading oil-to-telecom conglomerate of the country.

RIL Q1 results LIVE: Net profit may fall 6.5% to ₹16,800 crore; Topline likely to decline 7.2% QoQ

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is expected to report muted earnings in the first quarter FY24 with net profit likely to fall 6.5% on a sequential basis to ₹16,800 crore. The total revenue of the company in Q1FY24 is expected to decline 7.2% QoQ and come in at ₹2.03 lakh crore.

The company may see consolidated EBITDA at ₹38,600 crore, up 2% YoY, but flat QoQ. The O2C segment’s EBITDA is expected to grow 2% to ₹18,400 crore, as per Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ estimates.

Further clarity on ₹75,000 crore announcements in the new energy business, growth in Retail store additions, and any pricing action in Telecom are the key monitorable.