RIL Q1 results LIVE: Net profit may fall 6.5% to ₹16,800 crore; Topline likely to decline 7.2% QoQ

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is expected to report muted earnings in the first quarter FY24 with net profit likely to fall 6.5% on a sequential basis to ₹16,800 crore. The total revenue of the company in Q1FY24 is expected to decline 7.2% QoQ and come in at ₹2.03 lakh crore.

The company may see consolidated EBITDA at ₹38,600 crore, up 2% YoY, but flat QoQ. The O2C segment’s EBITDA is expected to grow 2% to ₹18,400 crore, as per Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ estimates.

Further clarity on ₹75,000 crore announcements in the new energy business, growth in Retail store additions, and any pricing action in Telecom are the key monitorable.