RIL Q2 net profit falls 15% to 9,567 cr; GRM slumps to $5.7 per barrel

"The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic globally and in India is causing significant disturbance and slowdown of economic activity. The Group’s operations and revenue during the quarter were impacted due to COVID-19. The Group has taken into account the possible impact of COVID-19 in preparation of the unaudited consolidated financial results, including its assessment of recoverable value of its assets based on internal and external information upto the date of approval of these unaudited consolidated financial results and current indicators of future economic conditions," the company said in a regulatory filing.