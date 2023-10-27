RIL Q2 results: Reliance Industries reports net profit of 17,394 crore

RIL Q2 result: Reliance Industries reported Q2 profit at ₹17,394 crore in the September quarter of current financial year

RIL Q2 result: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited reported a 27% rise in its net consolidated profit to ₹17,394 crore in the July-September quarter of the financial year 2023-24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian conglomerate earned a net profit of ₹16,011 crore in the September quarter of the previous financial year. The company shares closed 1.75% higher at ₹2265.25 per share on BSE on Friday.

RIL's gross revenue increased by 1.2% YoY to ₹255,996 crore in the quarter under review against ₹231,132 crore in the year-ago period. Its EBITDA jumped by 30.2% Y-o-Y to ₹44,867 crore in Q2FY24 on account of net subscriber addition, focus on cost management, and better gas realisation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's finance costs increased by 25.8% YoY to ₹5,731 crore primarily due to higher interest rates and currency depreciation. Its tax expenses jumped by 38% YoY to ₹6,673 crore.

“Reliance Retail has continued to rapidly expand its offline as well as online presence while adding to its already impressive range of products and offerings. We are providing a fresh and friendly shopping experience across our seamless ecosystem. The strength and diversity of our Retail business model is consistently delivering robust performance," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, of Reliance Industries Limited.

