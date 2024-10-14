RIL Q2 Results: Reliance Industries net profit declines 4.7% to ₹16,563 crore, revenue flat at ₹2,35,481 crore

  • RIL Q2 Results: The country’s most valuable company reported a consolidated profit of 16,563 crore, which was 4.7 per cent lower compared to the same period last year.

Published14 Oct 2024, 07:08 PM IST
RIL Q2 Results: Reliance Industries net profit declined to 4.7 per cent to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16,563 crore in the September quarter of FY25 In Picture: A man walks past a Reliance Industries sign board installed on a road divider in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
RIL Q2 Results: Reliance Industries net profit declined to 4.7 per cent to ₹16,563 crore in the September quarter of FY25 In Picture: A man walks past a Reliance Industries sign board installed on a road divider in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

RIL Q2 Results: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday reported a fall in profit for the July-September quarter due to weaker performance in its key oil-to-chemicals business and its retail venture. However, better performance across other key business segments, particularly Jio, helped partially offset the fall in margins at the Mukesh Ambani-led company.

The country’s most valuable company reported a consolidated profit of 16,563 crore, which was 4.7 per cent lower compared to the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter came in flat to 2,35,481 crore.

Reliance reported consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 15,931 crore for the quarter, 17.8 per cent higher year-on-year. EBITDA margin 50.2 per cent compared to 50.3 per cent last year.

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 07:08 PM IST
RIL Q2 Results: Reliance Industries net profit declines 4.7% to ₹16,563 crore, revenue flat at ₹2,35,481 crore

