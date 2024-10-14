RIL Q2 Results: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday reported a fall in profit for the July-September quarter due to weaker performance in its key oil-to-chemicals business and its retail venture. However, better performance across other key business segments, particularly Jio, helped partially offset the fall in margins at the Mukesh Ambani-led company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The country’s most valuable company reported a consolidated profit of ₹16,563 crore, which was 4.7 per cent lower compared to the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter came in flat to ₹2,35,481 crore.