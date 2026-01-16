RIL Q3 profit up 2% as weak oil production offsets gains across O2C, retail, and telecom

RIL's key oil-to-chemicals segment reported improved earnings in Q3 on the back of elevated fuel cracks - or the margins made by refineries for processing crude oil - across the globe.

Nehal Chaliawala
Updated16 Jan 2026, 07:21 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries reported a consolidated profit of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,167 crore during the quarter,
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries reported a consolidated profit of ₹22,167 crore during the quarter,

Mumbai: Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company, reported a marginal growth in its profit for the October-December quarter as a decline in its oil exploration and production vertical offset improved earnings across its other key businesses.

The Mukesh Ambani-led company reported a consolidated profit of 22,167 crore during the quarter, up 2% compared to 21,804 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company had reported a profit of 22,146 crore during the preceding quarter.

Consolidated revenue grew by 11% to 2.69 trillion, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were up 5% to 46,018 crore.

The Mumbai-based company’s key oil to chemicals (O2C) segment reported improved earnings on the back of elevated fuel cracks—or the margins made by refineries for processing crude oil–across the globe.

Also Read | The Chabahar Angle: How the US-Iran showdown hurts India beyond trade algebra

Ukrainian attacks on Russian refining infrastructure has reduced global fuel refining capacity and the demand for diesel has seen a seasonal spike, resulting in better margins for existing refiners.

The revenue from the O2C segment grew by over 8% year-on-year to 1.62 trillion, accounting for almost half of the company’s topline before inter-segment revenues and GST collected. The segment Ebitda was 16,507 crore, as reported by the company.

A higher subscriber base and better earnings per subscriber helped Reliance’s telecommunications business improve its contribution to the consolidated financials.

The company’s digital business segment, which includes telecommunications and other digital services, reported 12% growth in revenue to 44,653 crore, before deducting inter-segment revenues and taxes. Ebitda contribution from this segment grew 16% year-on-year to 19,325 crore, the highest for any of the company’s business segments.

Meanwhile, the company’s retail business continued to grow, albeit at a slower pace. Its revenue was up 8% year-on-year to 97,912 crore, before deductions, but Ebitda grew by just 1% to 6,915 crore.

It is the company’s oil exploration and production business that saw a sharp decline in its financials, as production from the company’s key KG-D6 oil block fell as expected. The oil and gas business segment reported an 8% dip in revenues to 5,833 crore and a 13% dip in Ebitda to 4,857 crore.

The Reliance Industries Ltd stock closed 0.17% higher at 1,461 on the BSE on Friday in line with a 0.23% gain in benchmark Sensex. The scrip has underperformed the benchmark since the beginning of the year, losing more than 7% compared to a less than 2% dip in the Sensex.

Also Read | Jio Platforms Q3 profit rises 11% as high-value users drive growth
Reliance Industries
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsRIL Q3 profit up 2% as weak oil production offsets gains across O2C, retail, and telecom
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.