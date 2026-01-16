RIL Q3 profit up 2% as weak oil production offsets gains across O2C, retail, and telecom

Mumbai: Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company, reported a marginal growth in its profit for the October-December quarter as a decline in its oil exploration and production vertical offset improved earnings across its other key businesses.

The Mukesh Ambani-led company reported a consolidated profit of ₹22,167 crore during the quarter, up 2% compared to ₹21,804 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company had reported a profit of ₹22,146 crore during the preceding quarter.

Consolidated revenue grew by 11% to ₹2.69 trillion, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were up 5% to ₹46,018 crore.

The Mumbai-based company’s key oil to chemicals (O2C) segment reported improved earnings on the back of elevated fuel cracks—or the margins made by refineries for processing crude oil–across the globe.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian refining infrastructure has reduced global fuel refining capacity and the demand for diesel has seen a seasonal spike, resulting in better margins for existing refiners.

The revenue from the O2C segment grew by over 8% year-on-year to ₹1.62 trillion, accounting for almost half of the company’s topline before inter-segment revenues and GST collected. The segment Ebitda was ₹16,507 crore, as reported by the company.

A higher subscriber base and better earnings per subscriber helped Reliance’s telecommunications business improve its contribution to the consolidated financials.

The company’s digital business segment, which includes telecommunications and other digital services, reported 12% growth in revenue to ₹44,653 crore, before deducting inter-segment revenues and taxes. Ebitda contribution from this segment grew 16% year-on-year to ₹19,325 crore, the highest for any of the company’s business segments.

Meanwhile, the company’s retail business continued to grow, albeit at a slower pace. Its revenue was up 8% year-on-year to ₹97,912 crore, before deductions, but Ebitda grew by just 1% to ₹6,915 crore.

It is the company’s oil exploration and production business that saw a sharp decline in its financials, as production from the company’s key KG-D6 oil block fell as expected. The oil and gas business segment reported an 8% dip in revenues to ₹5,833 crore and a 13% dip in Ebitda to ₹4,857 crore.

