RIL Q3 Result Preview: Digital, retail business to drive profit, revenue; O2C business may remain under pressure
RIL Q3 Result Preview: Reliance Industries is expected to report a decent set of Q3FY24 numbers, led by growth in digital services and retail business.
Reliance Industries (RIL) is set to announce its December quarter (Q3FY24) scorecard on Friday, January 19. The company is expected to report a decent set of numbers for the quarter, mainly due to higher utilisation of refineries sustaining their strong operating efficiency.