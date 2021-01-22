RIL Q3 results: Net profit rises 12.5% to 13,101 cr

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries on Friday reported 12.5% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹13,101 crore for the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹11,640 crore in the year-ago period.

Mukesh Ambani-led RIL recorded a sharp fall in revenue at its dominant oil-to-chemicals business.

Consolidated revenue from operations declined 22% to ₹1.23 lakh crore as against ₹1.57 lakh crore in year-ago period.

"The outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic globally and in India is causing significant disturbance and slowdown of economic activity. The Group’s operations and revenue during the period were impacted due to COVID-19," the conglomerate said.

"Outstanding debt as on 31 December, 2020 was ₹2,57,413 crore ($ 35.2 billion). Cash and cash equivalents as on 31 December, 2020 were at ₹220,524 crore ($ 30.2 billion)," the company said.

“At a time when the Indian economy is poised for a confident recovery, we at Reliance are humbled that we have been able to contribute to it with our Company’s impressive performance in the third quarter of FY21," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, RIL, adding, "We have delivered strong operational results during the quarter with a robust revival in O2C and Retail segments, and a steady growth in our Digital Services business."

"With effect from this quarter, the Company will disclose Oil to Chemicals (O2C) as a separate business segment," RIL said in a stock exchange filing.

"Our Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) business has formally reorganised its reporting segments to reflect our new strategy and management matrix for this enterprise. The reorganised structure will facilitate holistic and agile decision making and enable us to pursue attractive new opportunities for growth, with strategic partnerships with the best and the biggest in this business globally. The O2C platform will increasingly move further downstream and become closer to customers. It will create planetfriendly and affordable energy and materials solutions to meet the growing needs of every sector of the Indian economy," said Ambani.

While oil-to-chemical or O2C business improved quarter-on-quarter, it was lower than year-ago earnings but this was more than made good by a spurt in consumer-facing businesses of telecom and retail which now contribute to 51% of earnings as compared to 37 per cent a year back.

About 56% of the pre-tax profit (EBITDA) of ₹8,483 comes from Jio and Reliance Retail.

Production and gas supplies from R Cluster field, India’s first ultra-deepwater gas field in block KG-D6 off the east coast of India, have commenced on 18th Dec, 2020, the company said.

R Cluster is the first of the three projects to come onstream. Located at a water depth of greater than 2,000 meters, it is the deepest offshore gas field in Asia. "Current production in line with expectation and being ramped-up. Expected to reach plateau production of about 12.9 mmscmd in H2CY21," the company said.

On Friday, the company's scrip on NSE closed 2.45% lower at ₹2,047.95.

Jio Platforms recorded 15.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise in net profit to ₹3,489 crore for October-December 2020, its parent firm Reliance Industries Limited said on Friday.

Jio Platforms, which provides digital and telecom services, had posted a net profit of ₹3,020 crore in the previous quarter.

The revenue of the company stood at ₹22,858 crore in the October-December 2020 period.

RIL's net income increase was further aided by a 20 per cent year-on-year decline in finance expenses due to cash coming in the digital unit, Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail from Google/financial investors respectively. Revenue was down 18.6 per cent at ₹137,829 crore.

A sharp recovery in fashion and lifestyle businesses helping retail get back to pre-COVID level saw the segment's cash profit rise 76.3 per cent to ₹2,482 crore.

Overall retail revenue was dragged down by transfer of fuel retailing business to a separate unit where UK's BP Plc has 49 per cent stake, and one-off factors impacting grocery.

The firm added 327 new stores to take the total number to 12,201.

The traditional O2C business EBITDA was down 28.1 per cent at ₹8,756 crore on lower prices and pandemic impacting fuel demand. It, however, was up quarter-on-quarter.

Finance cost at ₹4,326 crore was 29 per cent lower on a quarterly basis.

Reliance said it has completed fundraising from selling minority stakes in Jio Platforms Ltd -- the unit that holds telecom and digital businesses, and Reliance Retail to global investors.

It raised ₹152,056 crore in Jio and ₹47,265 cr in retail. A cumulative cash inflow of ₹220,231 crore helped it turn into a net cash surplus coimpany.

The start of gas production from newer discoveries in the eastern offshore KG-D6 block led to the company seeing its first pre-tax profits in the segment after many years. It reported a segment EBITDA of ₹4 crore as compared to ₹194 crore loss in the preceding quarter.

With PTI inputs

