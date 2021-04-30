Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹13,227 crore for the quarter ended March 31 as compared to ₹6,348 crore (including exceptional) in the same quarter last year. The conglomerate had a one-time gain of ₹797 crore for the period. It had posted a one-time exceptional loss of ₹4,267 crore in Q4FY20.

The consolidated revenue from operations has come in at ₹154,896 crore, up 11% from ₹139,535 crore year-on-year (YoY). The company said a dividend of ₹7 per equity share has been recommended for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

The telecom arm of RIL, Reliance Jio, witnessed a 47.5% year-on-year growth in the net profit at ₹3,508 crore in the fourth quarter, as compared to ₹2,379 crore in the same period last year. The consolidated revenue from operations grew nearly 19% to ₹18,278 crore against ₹15,373 crore year-on-year (YoY), Jio said in a release.

Jio posted a total average revenue per customer (ARPU) during the quarter of ₹138.2 per subscriber per month while customer base as on 31st March 2021 stood at 426.2 million, the company said.

For Reliance Retail business, net profit for the quarter was ₹2,247 crore while revenue was at ₹47,064 crore. The company said that it 826 stores opened during the quarter.

Commenting on the results, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, said: ''We have registered robust recovery in O2C and retail segment, and resilient growth in Digital Services business. Sustained high utilization rates across sites and improvement in downstream product deltas as well as transportation fuel margins aided O2C earnings growth. Our consumer businesses have proved to be a digital and physical lifeline for the nation in these challenging times.''

J

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.