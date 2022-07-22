RIL’s profit surges on high refining margins

All segments of the conglomerate contributed to profit growth, even as a volatile business environment added to challenges. Consumer-oriented businesses continued to show traction, with the retail business benefiting from positive operating leverages while Jio (digital services business) benefited from the tariff hikes taken in the earlier quarters, the company said. In addition, refining strength boosted the show for the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business as rising production and realizations meant oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) saw operating profits more than double over the year-ago period. “Geopolitical conflict has caused significant dislocation in energy markets and disrupted traditional trade flows. This, along with resurgent demand, has resulted in tighter fuel markets and improved product margins. Despite significant challenges posed by the tight crude markets and higher energy and freight costs, the O2C business has delivered its best performance ever," Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said in a statement.