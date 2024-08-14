Rishiroop Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 21.14% YoY

Rishiroop Q1 Results Live : Rishiroop declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, showcasing a mixed financial performance. The company's topline saw a modest increase of 2.48% year-over-year (YoY), while profit surged by an impressive 21.14% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 10.89%, though the profit increased significantly by 56.41%.

The company faced higher costs during the quarter, with Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rising by 1.7% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increasing by 17.18% YoY. These increased expenses contributed to a decrease in operating income, which was down by 37.1% QoQ and decreased by 27.86% YoY.

Despite these challenges, Rishiroop reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹8.92 for Q1, marking a 21.2% increase YoY. This improvement in EPS reflects the company's ability to enhance profitability despite rising expenses and declining operating income.

Rishiroop has also delivered strong returns for its shareholders. Over the last week, the company has provided a return of 5.6%. In the last six months, the return stood at 16.91%, and the year-to-date (YTD) return was an impressive 41.69%.

Currently, Rishiroop has a market capitalization of ₹166 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹225.35 and a 52-week low of ₹110. This indicates significant investor confidence and market interest in the company's performance and potential.

Overall, Rishiroop's Q1 results reflect a complex financial landscape with both growth and challenges. The company's ability to increase profit and EPS despite rising expenses and declining operating income showcases its resilience and strategic management.

Rishiroop Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 17.61 19.76 -10.89% 17.18 +2.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.21 1.19 +1.7% 1.04 +17.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.15 0.17 -15.3% 0.16 -7% Total Operating Expense 16.72 18.35 -8.87% 15.95 +4.84% Operating Income 0.89 1.42 -37.1% 1.24 -27.86% Net Income Before Taxes 10.53 5.64 +86.85% 7.55 +39.5% Net Income 8.17 5.23 +56.41% 6.75 +21.14% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.92 5.7 +56.49% 7.36 +21.2%