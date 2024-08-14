Rishiroop Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 21.14% YoY

Rishiroop Q1 Results Live : Rishiroop declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, showcasing a mixed financial performance. The company's topline saw a modest increase of 2.48% year-over-year (YoY), while profit surged by an impressive 21.14% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 10.89%, though the profit increased significantly by 56.41%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company faced higher costs during the quarter, with Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rising by 1.7% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increasing by 17.18% YoY. These increased expenses contributed to a decrease in operating income, which was down by 37.1% QoQ and decreased by 27.86% YoY.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Despite these challenges, Rishiroop reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹8.92 for Q1, marking a 21.2% increase YoY. This improvement in EPS reflects the company's ability to enhance profitability despite rising expenses and declining operating income. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rishiroop has also delivered strong returns for its shareholders. Over the last week, the company has provided a return of 5.6%. In the last six months, the return stood at 16.91%, and the year-to-date (YTD) return was an impressive 41.69%.

Currently, Rishiroop has a market capitalization of ₹166 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹225.35 and a 52-week low of ₹110. This indicates significant investor confidence and market interest in the company's performance and potential.

Overall, Rishiroop's Q1 results reflect a complex financial landscape with both growth and challenges. The company's ability to increase profit and EPS despite rising expenses and declining operating income showcases its resilience and strategic management. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rishiroop Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 17.61 19.76 -10.89% 17.18 +2.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.21 1.19 +1.7% 1.04 +17.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.15 0.17 -15.3% 0.16 -7% Total Operating Expense 16.72 18.35 -8.87% 15.95 +4.84% Operating Income 0.89 1.42 -37.1% 1.24 -27.86% Net Income Before Taxes 10.53 5.64 +86.85% 7.55 +39.5% Net Income 8.17 5.23 +56.41% 6.75 +21.14% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.92 5.7 +56.49% 7.36 +21.2%

