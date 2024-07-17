Rita Finance & Leasing Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 10.38% YOY

Rita Finance & Leasing Q1 Results Live : Rita Finance & Leasing declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 24.47% & the profit increased by 10.38% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1310.87% and the profit increased by 209.56%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.88% q-o-q & increased by 180.85% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 240.47% q-o-q & increased by 6.05% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.19 for Q1 which increased by 11.76% Y-o-Y.
Rita Finance & Leasing Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.32
|0.02
|+1310.87%
|0.26
|+24.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.04
|0.04
|-3.88%
|0.01
|+180.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-30%
|0
|-30%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.08
|0.2
|-59.99%
|0.03
|+169.97%
|Operating Income
|0.25
|-0.17
|+240.47%
|0.23
|+6.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.25
|-0.17
|+240.47%
|0.23
|+6.05%
|Net Income
|0.19
|-0.17
|+209.56%
|0.17
|+10.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.19
|-0.17
|+211.76%
|0.17
|+11.76%