Rita Finance & Leasing Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 10.38% YOY

Rita Finance & Leasing Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 24.47% YoY & profit increased by 10.38% YoY

Livemint
First Published17 Jul 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Rita Finance & Leasing Q1 Results Live
Rita Finance & Leasing Q1 Results Live

Rita Finance & Leasing Q1 Results Live : Rita Finance & Leasing declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 24.47% & the profit increased by 10.38% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1310.87% and the profit increased by 209.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.88% q-o-q & increased by 180.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 240.47% q-o-q & increased by 6.05% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.19 for Q1 which increased by 11.76% Y-o-Y.

Rita Finance & Leasing Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.320.02+1310.87%0.26+24.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.04-3.88%0.01+180.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-30%0-30%
Total Operating Expense0.080.2-59.99%0.03+169.97%
Operating Income0.25-0.17+240.47%0.23+6.05%
Net Income Before Taxes0.25-0.17+240.47%0.23+6.05%
Net Income0.19-0.17+209.56%0.17+10.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.19-0.17+211.76%0.17+11.76%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>0.19Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>0.32Cr
First Published:17 Jul 2024, 10:35 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsRita Finance & Leasing Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 10.38% YOY

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,246.00928.00
    Chennai
    75,099.00344.00
    Delhi
    74,806.00-460.00
    Kolkata
    75,466.00419.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue