Rita Finance & Leasing Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 10.38% YOY

Rita Finance & Leasing Q1 Results Live : Rita Finance & Leasing declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 24.47% & the profit increased by 10.38% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1310.87% and the profit increased by 209.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.88% q-o-q & increased by 180.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 240.47% q-o-q & increased by 6.05% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.19 for Q1 which increased by 11.76% Y-o-Y.

Rita Finance & Leasing Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.32 0.02 +1310.87% 0.26 +24.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.04 0.04 -3.88% 0.01 +180.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -30% 0 -30% Total Operating Expense 0.08 0.2 -59.99% 0.03 +169.97% Operating Income 0.25 -0.17 +240.47% 0.23 +6.05% Net Income Before Taxes 0.25 -0.17 +240.47% 0.23 +6.05% Net Income 0.19 -0.17 +209.56% 0.17 +10.38% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.19 -0.17 +211.76% 0.17 +11.76%