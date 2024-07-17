Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rita Finance & Leasing Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 10.38% YOY

Rita Finance & Leasing Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 10.38% YOY

Rita Finance & Leasing Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 24.47% YoY & profit increased by 10.38% YoY

Rita Finance & Leasing Q1 Results Live

Rita Finance & Leasing Q1 Results Live : Rita Finance & Leasing declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 24.47% & the profit increased by 10.38% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1310.87% and the profit increased by 209.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.88% q-o-q & increased by 180.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 240.47% q-o-q & increased by 6.05% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.19 for Q1 which increased by 11.76% Y-o-Y.

Rita Finance & Leasing Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.320.02+1310.87%0.26+24.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.04-3.88%0.01+180.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-30%0-30%
Total Operating Expense0.080.2-59.99%0.03+169.97%
Operating Income0.25-0.17+240.47%0.23+6.05%
Net Income Before Taxes0.25-0.17+240.47%0.23+6.05%
Net Income0.19-0.17+209.56%0.17+10.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.19-0.17+211.76%0.17+11.76%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.19Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.32Cr

