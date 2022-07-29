RITES consolidated profit surges 86%, revenue up 69% in Q1

RITES consolidated profit surges 86%, revenue up 69% in Q13 min read . 05:52 PM IST
- The company said it has maintained its performance momentum of FY22 when its key financial parameters surpassed that of the pre-Covid levels
New Delhi: Transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm RITES Ltd has clocked its highest-ever operating revenue and core Ebitda in the April-June quarter of FY23.
The company’s consolidated operating revenue stood at ₹605 crore in the June quarter, up by 70.4%, while its total revenue jumped 68.8% to ₹637 crore. The company's Ebitda or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization margin grew 84.5%.
The company's consolidated net profit rose to ₹145 crore against ₹78 crore in Q1 FY22, up 85.8%.
Rahul Mithal, chairman and managing director, RITES Ltd, told Mint that the company has maintained its performance momentum of FY22 when its key financial parameters surpassed that of the pre-Covid levels.
“Our performance in Q1 shows that RITES continues to be on the path of a V-shaped recovery in sync with the rebound of the economy," said Mithal.
He said that improved revenues and profits are attributable to all segments that witnessed growth. But consultancy and turnkey projects provided maximum growth to the company as the size of the leasing business remains small while export orders remained thin in the quarter as fresh orders had dried up in the past couple of years due to Covid.
" … disciplined execution as well as clear focus on the way forward, has maintained this trend," said Mithal.
RITES has four broad streams of revenue and each has a wide range of margins. So, while turnkey has low margins in the range of 2-3%, consultancy, leasing and exports have relatively higher margins. So, the mix of revenue quarter- to- quarter changes depending on revenue realisation.
Exports, which occupied a decent size in the company's operation is now an area of concern as limited orders in the Covid period have shrunk its export order book size to mere ₹350 crore. Mithal said that with the opening up of economies across the globe, the company has had deliberations with several countries and is aggressively pitching for export orders, rolling stock orders in Africa and Southeast Asia, while trying to make inroads into the Latin American markets.
“We are aiming to convert these into finite orders by the latter part of this year," he said.
Consultancy operation is the prime line of business for RITES and it is looking at further consolidating this by providing its specialised transport segment consultancy to newer geographies across the globe.
“We have received 90 fresh orders totalling ₹700 crores in just one quarter, both domestic and international combined. And we have a solid order book of about ₹2500 crore now in consultancy," said the RITES CMD.
International consultancy provided ₹100 crore revenue to the company last fiscal and this year in Q1, revenues to the tune of ₹45 crore have been generated from overseas markets.
The total standalone order book of the company after Q1 stood at ₹5116 crore. It has grown from a level of ₹4,871 crore as on March 31, 2022. Out of the total order book, consultancy accounts for ₹2,500 crore, turnkey about ₹2,100 crore, exports ₹360 crore while leasing ₹170 crore.
The standalone performance of RITES also mirrored its consolidated numbers with total revenue growing to ₹610 crore against ₹359 crore in Q1FY22, up by 69.9%. The standalone net profit also stood at ₹129 crore against ₹70 crore in Q1FY22, up by 83.4%.
The company's board has approved an interim dividend of ₹4 per share amounting to ₹96 crore for FY23 which is 40% of the paid-up capital. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is 5 August.
On the growth prospects, Mithal said, “We will continue to strive to not only maintain this trajectory but build on it in the coming months."