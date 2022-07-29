RITES consolidated profit surges 86%, revenue up 69% in Q1

Exports, which occupied a decent size in the company's operation is now an area of concern as limited orders in the Covid period have shrunk its export order book size to mere ₹350 crore. Mithal said that with the opening up of economies across the globe, the company has had deliberations with several countries and is aggressively pitching for export orders, rolling stock orders in Africa and Southeast Asia, while trying to make inroads into the Latin American markets.

