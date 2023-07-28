RITES Q1 Results: Revenue down 10% to 563 crore, dividend declared

RITES Ltd., a prominent Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering firm, reported its standalone and consolidated financial results for Q1FY24. The company's operating revenue (consolidated) saw a 10% dip, reaching ₹544 crore in Q1FY24, while total revenue stood at ₹563 crore, down from ₹637 crore in Q1FY23. EBITDA and PAT amounted to ₹161 crore and ₹120 crore, with margins remaining consistent at 29.6% and 21.3%, respectively. The decrease in revenue was attributed to a decline in exports and revenue from quality assurance.

