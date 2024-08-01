RITES Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 26.84% YOY

RITES Q1 Results Live : RITES announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 10.76% and a decline in profit by 26.84% YoY. The company also saw a significant drop in revenue by 24.48% and profit by 37.34% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decrease of 0.7% q-o-q, but increased by 3.32% Y-o-Y. Similarly, the operating income witnessed a significant decline of 43.04% q-o-q and 37.13% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.29, marking a decrease of 26.73% Y-o-Y. Despite the challenging results, RITES managed to deliver a 3.35% return in the last 1 week, while showing a -3.79% return in the last 6 months and a notable 42.34% YTD return.

With a market capitalization of ₹18135.44 Cr, RITES has a 52-week high/low of ₹825.95 & ₹432.3 respectively. Analyst coverage as of 01 Aug, 2024, revealed varying ratings with 1 Sell, 1 Hold, 1 Buy, and 2 Strong Buy recommendations. The overall consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy.

RITES Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 485.76 643.25 -24.48% 544.35 -10.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 141.12 142.11 -0.7% 136.59 +3.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.41 15.57 -7.45% 16.07 -10.33% Total Operating Expense 394.39 482.84 -18.32% 399.01 -1.16% Operating Income 91.37 160.41 -43.04% 145.34 -37.13% Net Income Before Taxes 114.98 186.69 -38.41% 162.55 -29.26% Net Income 79.02 126.1 -37.34% 108.01 -26.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.29 5.25 -37.33% 4.49 -26.73%