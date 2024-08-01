RITES Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 26.84% YOY

Livemint
Published1 Aug 2024, 11:10 AM IST
RITES Q1 Results Live : RITES announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 10.76% and a decline in profit by 26.84% YoY. The company also saw a significant drop in revenue by 24.48% and profit by 37.34% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decrease of 0.7% q-o-q, but increased by 3.32% Y-o-Y. Similarly, the operating income witnessed a significant decline of 43.04% q-o-q and 37.13% Y-o-Y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 3.29, marking a decrease of 26.73% Y-o-Y. Despite the challenging results, RITES managed to deliver a 3.35% return in the last 1 week, while showing a -3.79% return in the last 6 months and a notable 42.34% YTD return.

With a market capitalization of 18135.44 Cr, RITES has a 52-week high/low of 825.95 & 432.3 respectively. Analyst coverage as of 01 Aug, 2024, revealed varying ratings with 1 Sell, 1 Hold, 1 Buy, and 2 Strong Buy recommendations. The overall consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy.

RITES Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue485.76643.25-24.48%544.35-10.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total141.12142.11-0.7%136.59+3.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.4115.57-7.45%16.07-10.33%
Total Operating Expense394.39482.84-18.32%399.01-1.16%
Operating Income91.37160.41-43.04%145.34-37.13%
Net Income Before Taxes114.98186.69-38.41%162.55-29.26%
Net Income79.02126.1-37.34%108.01-26.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.295.25-37.33%4.49-26.73%
FAQs
₹79.02Cr
₹485.76Cr
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 11:10 AM IST
