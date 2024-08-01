RITES Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 26.84% YOY

RITES Q1 Results Live : RITES announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 10.76% and a decline in profit by 26.84% YoY. The company also saw a significant drop in revenue by 24.48% and profit by 37.34% compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight decrease of 0.7% q-o-q, but increased by 3.32% Y-o-Y. Similarly, the operating income witnessed a significant decline of 43.04% q-o-q and 37.13% Y-o-Y.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.29, marking a decrease of 26.73% Y-o-Y. Despite the challenging results, RITES managed to deliver a 3.35% return in the last 1 week, while showing a -3.79% return in the last 6 months and a notable 42.34% YTD return.
With a market capitalization of ₹18135.44 Cr, RITES has a 52-week high/low of ₹825.95 & ₹432.3 respectively. Analyst coverage as of 01 Aug, 2024, revealed varying ratings with 1 Sell, 1 Hold, 1 Buy, and 2 Strong Buy recommendations. The overall consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy.
RITES Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|485.76
|643.25
|-24.48%
|544.35
|-10.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|141.12
|142.11
|-0.7%
|136.59
|+3.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.41
|15.57
|-7.45%
|16.07
|-10.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|394.39
|482.84
|-18.32%
|399.01
|-1.16%
|Operating Income
|91.37
|160.41
|-43.04%
|145.34
|-37.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|114.98
|186.69
|-38.41%
|162.55
|-29.26%
|Net Income
|79.02
|126.1
|-37.34%
|108.01
|-26.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.29
|5.25
|-37.33%
|4.49
|-26.73%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹79.02Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹485.76Cr
