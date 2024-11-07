RITES Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 27.85% YOY

RITES Q2 Results Live : RITES announced its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, revealing a significant decline in profitability and revenue. The company's topline decreased by 7.13% year-over-year, while profit dropped by a staggering 27.85%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a modest growth of 11.34%, but profit suffered a decline of 7.64%.
In terms of expenses, RITES reported a 4% decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses on a quarter-over-quarter basis, although these expenses increased by 1.54% year-over-year. This mixed performance in expenses has raised questions about the company's operational efficiency.
The operating income also reflected a downward trend, falling by 0.04% compared to the previous quarter and decreasing by 26.22% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.76, marking a drastic decline of 81.95% compared to the same quarter last year.
In terms of stock performance, RITES has delivered a 0.24% return over the last week, but the company has faced a challenging environment with a -10.9% return over the past six months. However, it has managed to maintain a positive year-to-date return of 17.52%.
As of November 7, 2024, RITES has a market capitalization of ₹14,187.42 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹412.98 and a low of ₹217.75. Analyst sentiment is mixed, with 1 analyst rating it as a Sell, 2 as Hold, 1 as Buy, and 1 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation currently stands at Hold.
RITES Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|540.86
|485.76
|+11.34%
|582.36
|-7.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|135.47
|141.12
|-4%
|133.41
|+1.54%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.94
|14.41
|+3.68%
|14.06
|+6.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|449.53
|394.39
|+13.98%
|458.58
|-1.97%
|Operating Income
|91.33
|91.37
|-0.04%
|123.78
|-26.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|111.28
|114.98
|-3.22%
|150.28
|-25.95%
|Net Income
|72.98
|79.02
|-7.64%
|101.15
|-27.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.76
|3.29
|-76.9%
|4.21
|-81.95%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess