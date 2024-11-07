RITES Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 27.85% YOY

RITES Q2 Results Live : RITES announced its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, revealing a significant decline in profitability and revenue. The company's topline decreased by 7.13% year-over-year, while profit dropped by a staggering 27.85%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a modest growth of 11.34%, but profit suffered a decline of 7.64%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of expenses, RITES reported a 4% decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses on a quarter-over-quarter basis, although these expenses increased by 1.54% year-over-year. This mixed performance in expenses has raised questions about the company's operational efficiency.

The operating income also reflected a downward trend, falling by 0.04% compared to the previous quarter and decreasing by 26.22% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹0.76, marking a drastic decline of 81.95% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of stock performance, RITES has delivered a 0.24% return over the last week, but the company has faced a challenging environment with a -10.9% return over the past six months. However, it has managed to maintain a positive year-to-date return of 17.52%.

As of November 7, 2024, RITES has a market capitalization of ₹14,187.42 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹412.98 and a low of ₹217.75. Analyst sentiment is mixed, with 1 analyst rating it as a Sell, 2 as Hold, 1 as Buy, and 1 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation currently stands at Hold.

RITES Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 540.86 485.76 +11.34% 582.36 -7.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 135.47 141.12 -4% 133.41 +1.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.94 14.41 +3.68% 14.06 +6.26% Total Operating Expense 449.53 394.39 +13.98% 458.58 -1.97% Operating Income 91.33 91.37 -0.04% 123.78 -26.22% Net Income Before Taxes 111.28 114.98 -3.22% 150.28 -25.95% Net Income 72.98 79.02 -7.64% 101.15 -27.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.76 3.29 -76.9% 4.21 -81.95%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹72.98Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹540.86Cr

