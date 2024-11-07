Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  RITES Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 27.85% YOY

RITES Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 27.85% YOY

Livemint

RITES Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 7.13% YoY & profit decreased by 27.85% YoY

RITES Q2 Results Live

RITES Q2 Results Live : RITES announced its Q2 results on November 6, 2024, revealing a significant decline in profitability and revenue. The company's topline decreased by 7.13% year-over-year, while profit dropped by a staggering 27.85%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a modest growth of 11.34%, but profit suffered a decline of 7.64%.

In terms of expenses, RITES reported a 4% decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses on a quarter-over-quarter basis, although these expenses increased by 1.54% year-over-year. This mixed performance in expenses has raised questions about the company's operational efficiency.

The operating income also reflected a downward trend, falling by 0.04% compared to the previous quarter and decreasing by 26.22% year-over-year. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 0.76, marking a drastic decline of 81.95% compared to the same quarter last year.

In terms of stock performance, RITES has delivered a 0.24% return over the last week, but the company has faced a challenging environment with a -10.9% return over the past six months. However, it has managed to maintain a positive year-to-date return of 17.52%.

As of November 7, 2024, RITES has a market capitalization of 14,187.42 crore, with a 52-week high of 412.98 and a low of 217.75. Analyst sentiment is mixed, with 1 analyst rating it as a Sell, 2 as Hold, 1 as Buy, and 1 as Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation currently stands at Hold.

RITES Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue540.86485.76+11.34%582.36-7.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total135.47141.12-4%133.41+1.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.9414.41+3.68%14.06+6.26%
Total Operating Expense449.53394.39+13.98%458.58-1.97%
Operating Income91.3391.37-0.04%123.78-26.22%
Net Income Before Taxes111.28114.98-3.22%150.28-25.95%
Net Income72.9879.02-7.64%101.15-27.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.763.29-76.9%4.21-81.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹72.98Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹540.86Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.