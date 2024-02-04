Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  RITES Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 14.24% YoY

RITES Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 14.24% YoY

Livemint

RITES Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 0.82% YoY & profit decreased by 14.24% YoY

RITES Q3 FY24 Results Live

RITES, a leading company, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.82% YoY, reaching a total revenue of [insert revenue amount]. However, the profit experienced a decline of 14.24% YoY, reaching a total profit of [insert profit amount].

In comparison to the previous quarter, RITES witnessed significant growth. The revenue grew by 17.26% and the profit increased by 18.77%.

The selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.73% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 0.95% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This increase in expenses may have contributed to the decrease in profit.

On the other hand, the operating income showed positive signs. It was up by 24.37% q-o-q, indicating improved operational efficiency. However, it decreased by 11.82% Y-o-Y.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stands at 5, experiencing a decline of 14.24% Y-o-Y.

RITES has been performing well in the market. It has delivered a return of 21.72% in the last 1 week, 53.07% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of 39.94%.

As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

RITES currently has a market cap of 16894.42 Cr and its 52-week high/low stands at 766 and 311.3 respectively. This indicates the company's stable market position.

Additionally, RITES has declared an interim dividend of 4.75. The record date for the dividend is 09 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will also be 09 Feb, 2024. This dividend announcement may attract investors looking for regular income.

RITES Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue682.89582.36+17.26%677.34+0.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total139.72133.41+4.73%138.4+0.95%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.9614.06+6.4%18.52-19.22%
Total Operating Expense528.94458.58+15.34%502.76+5.21%
Operating Income153.95123.78+24.37%174.58-11.82%
Net Income Before Taxes170.84150.28+13.68%199.39-14.32%
Net Income120.14101.15+18.77%140.09-14.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS54.21+18.76%5.83-14.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹120.14Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹682.89Cr

