RITES Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 14.24% YoY

RITES, a leading company, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.82% YoY, reaching a total revenue of [insert revenue amount]. However, the profit experienced a decline of 14.24% YoY, reaching a total profit of [insert profit amount].
In comparison to the previous quarter, RITES witnessed significant growth. The revenue grew by 17.26% and the profit increased by 18.77%.
The selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.73% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 0.95% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This increase in expenses may have contributed to the decrease in profit.
On the other hand, the operating income showed positive signs. It was up by 24.37% q-o-q, indicating improved operational efficiency. However, it decreased by 11.82% Y-o-Y.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stands at ₹5, experiencing a decline of 14.24% Y-o-Y.
RITES has been performing well in the market. It has delivered a return of 21.72% in the last 1 week, 53.07% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of 39.94%.
As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
RITES currently has a market cap of ₹16894.42 Cr and its 52-week high/low stands at ₹766 and ₹311.3 respectively. This indicates the company's stable market position.
Additionally, RITES has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.75. The record date for the dividend is 09 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will also be 09 Feb, 2024. This dividend announcement may attract investors looking for regular income.
RITES Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|682.89
|582.36
|+17.26%
|677.34
|+0.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|139.72
|133.41
|+4.73%
|138.4
|+0.95%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.96
|14.06
|+6.4%
|18.52
|-19.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|528.94
|458.58
|+15.34%
|502.76
|+5.21%
|Operating Income
|153.95
|123.78
|+24.37%
|174.58
|-11.82%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|170.84
|150.28
|+13.68%
|199.39
|-14.32%
|Net Income
|120.14
|101.15
|+18.77%
|140.09
|-14.24%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5
|4.21
|+18.76%
|5.83
|-14.24%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹120.14Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹682.89Cr
