RITES Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 14.24% YoY

RITES, a leading company, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.82% YoY, reaching a total revenue of [insert revenue amount]. However, the profit experienced a decline of 14.24% YoY, reaching a total profit of [insert profit amount].

In comparison to the previous quarter, RITES witnessed significant growth. The revenue grew by 17.26% and the profit increased by 18.77%.

The selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.73% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 0.95% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). This increase in expenses may have contributed to the decrease in profit.

On the other hand, the operating income showed positive signs. It was up by 24.37% q-o-q, indicating improved operational efficiency. However, it decreased by 11.82% Y-o-Y.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stands at ₹5, experiencing a decline of 14.24% Y-o-Y.

RITES has been performing well in the market. It has delivered a return of 21.72% in the last 1 week, 53.07% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of 39.94%.

As of 04 Feb, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 04 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

RITES currently has a market cap of ₹16894.42 Cr and its 52-week high/low stands at ₹766 and ₹311.3 respectively. This indicates the company's stable market position.

Additionally, RITES has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.75. The record date for the dividend is 09 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will also be 09 Feb, 2024. This dividend announcement may attract investors looking for regular income.

RITES Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 682.89 582.36 +17.26% 677.34 +0.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 139.72 133.41 +4.73% 138.4 +0.95% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.96 14.06 +6.4% 18.52 -19.22% Total Operating Expense 528.94 458.58 +15.34% 502.76 +5.21% Operating Income 153.95 123.78 +24.37% 174.58 -11.82% Net Income Before Taxes 170.84 150.28 +13.68% 199.39 -14.32% Net Income 120.14 101.15 +18.77% 140.09 -14.24% Diluted Normalized EPS 5 4.21 +18.76% 5.83 -14.24%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹120.14Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹682.89Cr

