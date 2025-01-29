RITES Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 16.69% YOY, profit at ₹100.09 crore and revenue at ₹575.76 crore

Published29 Jan 2025, 11:31 AM IST
RITES Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

RITES Q3 Results 2025:RITES declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, reporting a decrease in topline by 15.69% and a profit drop of 16.69% year-on-year (YoY). The profit stood at 100.09 crore and revenue at 575.76 crore. In comparison to the previous quarter, RITES saw a revenue growth of 6.45% and a profit increase of 37.15%.

The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.28% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased slightly by 0.14% YoY. Additionally, operating income was up by 10.98% q-o-q but showed a significant decrease of 34.16% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at 2.08, reflecting a decrease of 16.8% YoY. Over the past week, RITES has delivered a return of -6.64%, with a -34.08% return over the last 6 months and a -14.68% year-to-date return.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, RITES has a market capitalization of 11,959.83 crore, with a 52-week high of 412.98 and a low of 243.15. Among the 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have assigned a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have issued Strong Buy ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 29 Jan, 2025, is to Buy, indicating a potential recovery on the horizon for RITES despite the recent declines in profit and revenue.

RITES Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue575.76540.86+6.45%682.89-15.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total139.92135.47+3.28%139.72+0.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.9814.94+6.96%14.96+6.82%
Total Operating Expense474.4449.53+5.53%528.94-10.31%
Operating Income101.3691.33+10.98%153.95-34.16%
Net Income Before Taxes144.01111.28+29.41%170.84-15.7%
Net Income100.0972.98+37.15%120.14-16.69%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.080.76+173.68%2.5-16.8%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹100.09Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹575.76Cr

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:31 AM IST
