RITES Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 16.69% YOY, profit at ₹100.09 crore and revenue at ₹575.76 crore

RITES Q3 Results 2025:RITES declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, reporting a decrease in topline by 15.69% and a profit drop of 16.69% year-on-year (YoY). The profit stood at ₹100.09 crore and revenue at ₹575.76 crore. In comparison to the previous quarter, RITES saw a revenue growth of 6.45% and a profit increase of 37.15%.

The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.28% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased slightly by 0.14% YoY. Additionally, operating income was up by 10.98% q-o-q but showed a significant decrease of 34.16% YoY.

Advertisement

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹2.08, reflecting a decrease of 16.8% YoY. Over the past week, RITES has delivered a return of -6.64%, with a -34.08% return over the last 6 months and a -14.68% year-to-date return.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, RITES has a market capitalization of ₹11,959.83 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹412.98 and a low of ₹243.15. Among the 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have assigned a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have issued Strong Buy ratings.

Advertisement

The consensus recommendation as of 29 Jan, 2025, is to Buy, indicating a potential recovery on the horizon for RITES despite the recent declines in profit and revenue.

RITES Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 575.76 540.86 +6.45% 682.89 -15.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 139.92 135.47 +3.28% 139.72 +0.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.98 14.94 +6.96% 14.96 +6.82% Total Operating Expense 474.4 449.53 +5.53% 528.94 -10.31% Operating Income 101.36 91.33 +10.98% 153.95 -34.16% Net Income Before Taxes 144.01 111.28 +29.41% 170.84 -15.7% Net Income 100.09 72.98 +37.15% 120.14 -16.69% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.08 0.76 +173.68% 2.5 -16.8%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.