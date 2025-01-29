RITES Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 16.69% YOY, profit at ₹100.09 crore and revenue at ₹575.76 crore

RITES Q3 Results 2025:RITES declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, reporting a decrease in topline by 15.69% and a profit drop of 16.69% year-on-year (YoY). The profit stood at ₹100.09 crore and revenue at ₹575.76 crore. In comparison to the previous quarter, RITES saw a revenue growth of 6.45% and a profit increase of 37.15%.
The company's Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.28% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased slightly by 0.14% YoY. Additionally, operating income was up by 10.98% q-o-q but showed a significant decrease of 34.16% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 is reported at ₹2.08, reflecting a decrease of 16.8% YoY. Over the past week, RITES has delivered a return of -6.64%, with a -34.08% return over the last 6 months and a -14.68% year-to-date return.
As of 29 Jan, 2025, RITES has a market capitalization of ₹11,959.83 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹412.98 and a low of ₹243.15. Among the 5 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have assigned a Hold rating, 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have issued Strong Buy ratings.
The consensus recommendation as of 29 Jan, 2025, is to Buy, indicating a potential recovery on the horizon for RITES despite the recent declines in profit and revenue.
RITES Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|575.76
|540.86
|+6.45%
|682.89
|-15.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|139.92
|135.47
|+3.28%
|139.72
|+0.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.98
|14.94
|+6.96%
|14.96
|+6.82%
|Total Operating Expense
|474.4
|449.53
|+5.53%
|528.94
|-10.31%
|Operating Income
|101.36
|91.33
|+10.98%
|153.95
|-34.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|144.01
|111.28
|+29.41%
|170.84
|-15.7%
|Net Income
|100.09
|72.98
|+37.15%
|120.14
|-16.69%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.08
|0.76
|+173.68%
|2.5
|-16.8%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹100.09Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹575.76Cr