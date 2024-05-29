RITES Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 4.48% YOY

RITES Q4 Results Live : RITES declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.34% & the profit decreased by 4.48% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.8% and the profit increased by 4.96%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.71% q-o-q and decreased by 5.92% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.2% q-o-q and decreased by 8.32% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.25 for Q4 which decreased by 4.49% Y-o-Y.

RITES has delivered -3.82% return in the last 1 week, 52.78% return in the last 6 months, and 41.6% YTD return.

Currently, RITES has a market cap of ₹17095.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹825.95 & ₹364.8 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 29 May, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 29 May, 2024, was to Buy.

RITES Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 643.25 682.89 -5.8% 686.81 -6.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 142.11 139.72 +1.71% 151.05 -5.92% Depreciation/ Amortization 15.57 14.96 +4.08% 16.63 -6.37% Total Operating Expense 482.84 528.94 -8.72% 511.85 -5.67% Operating Income 160.41 153.95 +4.2% 174.96 -8.32% Net Income Before Taxes 186.69 170.84 +9.28% 191.13 -2.32% Net Income 126.1 120.14 +4.96% 132.01 -4.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.25 5 +5% 5.5 -4.49%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹126.1Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹643.25Cr

