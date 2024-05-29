RITES Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 4.48% YOY

RITES Q4 Results Live : RITES declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.34% & the profit decreased by 4.48% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.8% and the profit increased by 4.96%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.71% q-o-q and decreased by 5.92% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 4.2% q-o-q and decreased by 8.32% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.25 for Q4 which decreased by 4.49% Y-o-Y.
RITES has delivered -3.82% return in the last 1 week, 52.78% return in the last 6 months, and 41.6% YTD return.
Currently, RITES has a market cap of ₹17095.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹825.95 & ₹364.8 respectively.
As of 29 May, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 29 May, 2024, was to Buy.
RITES Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|643.25
|682.89
|-5.8%
|686.81
|-6.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|142.11
|139.72
|+1.71%
|151.05
|-5.92%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|15.57
|14.96
|+4.08%
|16.63
|-6.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|482.84
|528.94
|-8.72%
|511.85
|-5.67%
|Operating Income
|160.41
|153.95
|+4.2%
|174.96
|-8.32%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|186.69
|170.84
|+9.28%
|191.13
|-2.32%
|Net Income
|126.1
|120.14
|+4.96%
|132.01
|-4.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.25
|5
|+5%
|5.5
|-4.49%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹126.1Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹643.25Cr
