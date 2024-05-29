Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  RITES Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 4.48% YOY

RITES Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 4.48% YOY

Livemint

RITES Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 6.34% YoY & profit decreased by 4.48% YoY

RITES Q4 Results Live

RITES Q4 Results Live : RITES declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 6.34% & the profit decreased by 4.48% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 5.8% and the profit increased by 4.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.71% q-o-q and decreased by 5.92% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 4.2% q-o-q and decreased by 8.32% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.25 for Q4 which decreased by 4.49% Y-o-Y.

RITES has delivered -3.82% return in the last 1 week, 52.78% return in the last 6 months, and 41.6% YTD return.

Currently, RITES has a market cap of 17095.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of 825.95 & 364.8 respectively.

As of 29 May, 2024, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 29 May, 2024, was to Buy.

RITES Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue643.25682.89-5.8%686.81-6.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total142.11139.72+1.71%151.05-5.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization15.5714.96+4.08%16.63-6.37%
Total Operating Expense482.84528.94-8.72%511.85-5.67%
Operating Income160.41153.95+4.2%174.96-8.32%
Net Income Before Taxes186.69170.84+9.28%191.13-2.32%
Net Income126.1120.14+4.96%132.01-4.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.255+5%5.5-4.49%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹126.1Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹643.25Cr

