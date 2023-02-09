Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
RITES reports net profit of Rs147 crore in Dec quarter

RITES reports net profit of Rs147 crore in Dec quarter

1 min read . 08:06 PM IST Saurav Anand
Shares of RITES closed 0.14% lower at 332 on the BSE.

The company said the total revenue stands at 703 crore against 792 crore in Q3FY22

NEW DELHI :Transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm Rites Ltd on Thursday reported net profit of 147 crore in Q3 FY23 from 144 crore posted in Q3 FY22.

The company said that the total revenue stands at 703 crore against 792 crore in Q3FY22

The consolidated EBITDA declined marginally to 194 crore in Q3 FY23 as against 195 crore in Q3 FY22. However, EBITDA margin improved to 28.6% in Q3 FY23 as compared with 25.2% reported in the same quarter previous year.

“The USP of our diversified business model was again evident in this quarter with a sequential growth as well as 9% growth in PAT in the 9-month period. At the same time, the margins were maintained by capitalising on our core strength — Consultancy, which grew by 21% in the 9-month period," said Rahul Mithal, Chairman and Managing Director, RITES Limited.

Meanwhile, the company’s board declared third interim dividend for the financial year 22-23 of 6 per equity share. The record date set for the same purpose is fixed on 17 February 2023.

“With a declaration of the 3rd interim dividend of 6 per share, we continue to honour our commitment to our shareholders," he added.

RITES is a miniratna public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in the country. As of 31 December 2022, the Government of India held 72.2% stake in the company.

