RO Jewels Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 96.56% YOY

Livemint
First Published18 Jul 2024, 10:35 AM IST
RO Jewels Q1 Results Live : RO Jewels announced their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024, with a significant decrease in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company's revenue dropped by 97.66% year-over-year, while the profit fell by 96.56% year-over-year.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a decline, decreasing by 88.55% quarter-over-quarter and 84.78% year-over-year.

However, there was a positive trend in the operating income, which increased by 103.36% quarter-over-quarter. Despite this, the operating income still experienced a significant decrease of 96.72% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.01, marking a 95.45% decrease year-over-year for RO Jewels.

Looking at the company's stock performance, RO Jewels delivered a return of 0.43% in the last week, but has seen a decline of -26.98% in the last 6 months. Year-to-date, the company has recorded a return of 12.14%.

Currently, RO Jewels has a market capitalization of 23.76 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price of 7.47 and 3.11 respectively.

RO Jewels Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6.3857.71-88.95%272.84-97.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.28-88.55%0.21-84.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.050.16-67.61%0.02+183.15%
Total Operating Expense6.3359.19-89.31%271.32-97.67%
Operating Income0.05-1.48+103.36%1.52-96.72%
Net Income Before Taxes0.05-0.98+105.08%1.35-96.3%
Net Income0.04-0.65+105.81%1.1-96.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.01-0.65+101.54%0.22-95.45%
FAQs
