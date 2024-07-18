RO Jewels Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 96.56% YOY

RO Jewels Q1 Results Live : RO Jewels announced their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024, with a significant decrease in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company's revenue dropped by 97.66% year-over-year, while the profit fell by 96.56% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a decline, decreasing by 88.55% quarter-over-quarter and 84.78% year-over-year.

However, there was a positive trend in the operating income, which increased by 103.36% quarter-over-quarter. Despite this, the operating income still experienced a significant decrease of 96.72% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.01, marking a 95.45% decrease year-over-year for RO Jewels.

Looking at the company's stock performance, RO Jewels delivered a return of 0.43% in the last week, but has seen a decline of -26.98% in the last 6 months. Year-to-date, the company has recorded a return of 12.14%.

Currently, RO Jewels has a market capitalization of ₹23.76 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price of ₹7.47 and ₹3.11 respectively.

RO Jewels Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6.38 57.71 -88.95% 272.84 -97.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.28 -88.55% 0.21 -84.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.05 0.16 -67.61% 0.02 +183.15% Total Operating Expense 6.33 59.19 -89.31% 271.32 -97.67% Operating Income 0.05 -1.48 +103.36% 1.52 -96.72% Net Income Before Taxes 0.05 -0.98 +105.08% 1.35 -96.3% Net Income 0.04 -0.65 +105.81% 1.1 -96.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.01 -0.65 +101.54% 0.22 -95.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.04Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹6.38Cr

