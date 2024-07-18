RO Jewels Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 96.56% YOY

RO Jewels Q1 Results Live : RO Jewels announced their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024, with a significant decrease in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company's revenue dropped by 97.66% year-over-year, while the profit fell by 96.56% year-over-year.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a decline, decreasing by 88.55% quarter-over-quarter and 84.78% year-over-year.
However, there was a positive trend in the operating income, which increased by 103.36% quarter-over-quarter. Despite this, the operating income still experienced a significant decrease of 96.72% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.01, marking a 95.45% decrease year-over-year for RO Jewels.
Looking at the company's stock performance, RO Jewels delivered a return of 0.43% in the last week, but has seen a decline of -26.98% in the last 6 months. Year-to-date, the company has recorded a return of 12.14%.
Currently, RO Jewels has a market capitalization of ₹23.76 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price of ₹7.47 and ₹3.11 respectively.
RO Jewels Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6.38
|57.71
|-88.95%
|272.84
|-97.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.28
|-88.55%
|0.21
|-84.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.05
|0.16
|-67.61%
|0.02
|+183.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|6.33
|59.19
|-89.31%
|271.32
|-97.67%
|Operating Income
|0.05
|-1.48
|+103.36%
|1.52
|-96.72%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.05
|-0.98
|+105.08%
|1.35
|-96.3%
|Net Income
|0.04
|-0.65
|+105.81%
|1.1
|-96.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.01
|-0.65
|+101.54%
|0.22
|-95.45%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.04Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹6.38Cr
