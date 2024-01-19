RO Jewels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 27.55% YoY

RO Jewels declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 84.85% & the profit decreased by 27.55% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.02% and the profit increased by 21.46%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 88% q-o-q & increased by 394.74% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 273.76% q-o-q & decreased by 226.16% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.26 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 2.44% Y-o-Y.
RO Jewels has delivered 6.42% return in the last 1 week, -17.16% return in the last 6 months, and 45.95% YTD return.
Currently, RO Jewels has a market cap of ₹30.92 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹13.37 & ₹3.11 respectively.
RO Jewels Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|15.89
|19.87
|-20.02%
|104.92
|-84.85%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.08
|0.04
|+88%
|0.02
|+394.74%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.01
|+18.75%
|0
|+∞%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.47
|19.54
|-15.71%
|104.46
|-84.23%
|Operating Income
|-0.58
|0.33
|-273.76%
|0.46
|-226.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.36
|0.31
|+14.63%
|0.45
|-19.8%
|Net Income
|0.26
|0.21
|+21.46%
|0.36
|-27.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.26
|0.21
|+23.81%
|0.25
|+2.44%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.26Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹15.89Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!