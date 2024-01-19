Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  RO Jewels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 27.55% YoY

RO Jewels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 27.55% YoY

Livemint

RO Jewels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 84.85% YoY & profit decreased by 27.55% YoY

RO Jewels Q3 FY24 Results Live

RO Jewels declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 84.85% & the profit decreased by 27.55% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.02% and the profit increased by 21.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 88% q-o-q & increased by 394.74% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 273.76% q-o-q & decreased by 226.16% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.26 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 2.44% Y-o-Y.

RO Jewels has delivered 6.42% return in the last 1 week, -17.16% return in the last 6 months, and 45.95% YTD return.

Currently, RO Jewels has a market cap of 30.92 Cr and 52wk high/low of 13.37 & 3.11 respectively.

RO Jewels Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue15.8919.87-20.02%104.92-84.85%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.080.04+88%0.02+394.74%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.01+18.75%0+∞%
Total Operating Expense16.4719.54-15.71%104.46-84.23%
Operating Income-0.580.33-273.76%0.46-226.16%
Net Income Before Taxes0.360.31+14.63%0.45-19.8%
Net Income0.260.21+21.46%0.36-27.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.260.21+23.81%0.25+2.44%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.26Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹15.89Cr

