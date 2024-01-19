RO Jewels Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 27.55% YoY

RO Jewels declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 84.85% & the profit decreased by 27.55% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.02% and the profit increased by 21.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 88% q-o-q & increased by 394.74% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 273.76% q-o-q & decreased by 226.16% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.26 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 2.44% Y-o-Y.

RO Jewels has delivered 6.42% return in the last 1 week, -17.16% return in the last 6 months, and 45.95% YTD return.

Currently, RO Jewels has a market cap of ₹30.92 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹13.37 & ₹3.11 respectively.

RO Jewels Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 15.89 19.87 -20.02% 104.92 -84.85% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.08 0.04 +88% 0.02 +394.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.01 +18.75% 0 +∞% Total Operating Expense 16.47 19.54 -15.71% 104.46 -84.23% Operating Income -0.58 0.33 -273.76% 0.46 -226.16% Net Income Before Taxes 0.36 0.31 +14.63% 0.45 -19.8% Net Income 0.26 0.21 +21.46% 0.36 -27.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.26 0.21 +23.81% 0.25 +2.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.26Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹15.89Cr

