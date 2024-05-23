Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rolex Rings Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 49.1% YOY

Rolex Rings Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 49.1% YOY

Livemint

Rolex Rings Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.54% YoY & profit decreased by 49.1% YoY

Rolex Rings Q4 Results Live

Rolex Rings Q4 Results Live : Rolex Rings declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.54% & the profit decreased by 49.1% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.74% and the profit decreased by 36.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.58% q-o-q & increased by 12.1% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 39.86% q-o-q & decreased by 51.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 17.51 for Q4 which increased by 2.79% Y-o-Y.

Rolex Rings has delivered 28.13% return in the last 1 week, 8.32% return in the last 6 months and 2.05% YTD return.

Currently, Rolex Rings has a market cap of 7004.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2677.4 & 1720 respectively.

As of 23 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

Rolex Rings Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue316.34273.31+15.74%294.16+7.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.5316.63-0.58%14.75+12.1%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.336.82+80.74%7.35+67.85%
Total Operating Expense288.77227.48+26.94%236.92+21.89%
Operating Income27.5645.83-39.86%57.24-51.85%
Net Income Before Taxes31.3750.03-37.3%57.09-45.05%
Net Income23.6237.02-36.19%46.41-49.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.5113.59+28.88%17.04+2.79%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹23.62Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹316.34Cr

