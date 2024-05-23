Rolex Rings Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 49.1% YOY

Rolex Rings Q4 Results Live : Rolex Rings declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.54% & the profit decreased by 49.1% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.74% and the profit decreased by 36.19%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.58% q-o-q & increased by 12.1% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 39.86% q-o-q & decreased by 51.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹17.51 for Q4 which increased by 2.79% Y-o-Y.

Rolex Rings has delivered 28.13% return in the last 1 week, 8.32% return in the last 6 months and 2.05% YTD return.

Currently, Rolex Rings has a market cap of ₹7004.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2677.4 & ₹1720 respectively.

As of 23 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

Rolex Rings Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 316.34 273.31 +15.74% 294.16 +7.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.53 16.63 -0.58% 14.75 +12.1% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.33 6.82 +80.74% 7.35 +67.85% Total Operating Expense 288.77 227.48 +26.94% 236.92 +21.89% Operating Income 27.56 45.83 -39.86% 57.24 -51.85% Net Income Before Taxes 31.37 50.03 -37.3% 57.09 -45.05% Net Income 23.62 37.02 -36.19% 46.41 -49.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.51 13.59 +28.88% 17.04 +2.79%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹23.62Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹316.34Cr

