Rolex Rings Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 49.1% YOY

Rolex Rings Q4 Results Live : Rolex Rings declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 7.54% & the profit decreased by 49.1% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 15.74% and the profit decreased by 36.19%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.58% q-o-q & increased by 12.1% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 39.86% q-o-q & decreased by 51.85% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹17.51 for Q4 which increased by 2.79% Y-o-Y.
Rolex Rings has delivered 28.13% return in the last 1 week, 8.32% return in the last 6 months and 2.05% YTD return.
Currently, Rolex Rings has a market cap of ₹7004.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2677.4 & ₹1720 respectively.
As of 23 May, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
Rolex Rings Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|316.34
|273.31
|+15.74%
|294.16
|+7.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.53
|16.63
|-0.58%
|14.75
|+12.1%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.33
|6.82
|+80.74%
|7.35
|+67.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|288.77
|227.48
|+26.94%
|236.92
|+21.89%
|Operating Income
|27.56
|45.83
|-39.86%
|57.24
|-51.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|31.37
|50.03
|-37.3%
|57.09
|-45.05%
|Net Income
|23.62
|37.02
|-36.19%
|46.41
|-49.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.51
|13.59
|+28.88%
|17.04
|+2.79%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹23.62Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹316.34Cr
