Rolls-Royce Nears Deal to Offload Its £4 Billion UK Pension Pot

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is nearing a deal to offload its UK pension pot to an insurer, a move that would take almost £4 billion in liabilities off the aircraft engine maker’s balance sheet.

The biggest UK manufacturer may announce a deal with pension buyout firm Pension Insurance Corp. as soon as this month, according to people familiar with the negotiations. Talks could still be delayed or fall apart, said the people, asking not be identified discussing private information.

Representatives for Rolls-Royce and PIC declined to comment.

Rolls-Royce has about 21,000 employees in the UK, out of a global workforce of 50,000 that make aircraft engines for Airbus SE and Boeing Co. as well as products from power systems to marine propulsion.

Under Chief Executive Officer Tufan Erginbilgic, who joined from BP Plc at the start of 2023, the shares have enjoyed a record performance as he streamlines the business and the company benefits from surging demand for engines like the Trent XWB model powering the Airbus A350.

According to Rolls-Royce’s annual report for 2024, the UK defined-benefit pension had obligations of £3.96 billion and assets of £4.74 billion.

The UK’s pension buyout market, where firms pay insurers to take on their financial obligations to pensioners, has been booming in recent years as higher interest rates reduced the value of plans’ liabilities. The improved funding levels have made buyouts more affordable and led many large British companies from pharmacy chain Boots to insurer RSA and lender NatWest Group Plc to offload these liabilities to focus on their core businesses.

Demand for such risk-transfers is expected to reach £500 billion through 2033, according to consulting firm LCP.

A buyout of Rolls-Royce’s pension would be the largest UK risk-transfer so far this year. Earlier this week, Phoenix Group’s Standard Life completed a £1.9 billion transaction for a part of insurance broker Marsh McLennan’s UK pension.

The deals have also become a hot corner of the insurance market. Last month, an insurer backed by Apollo Global Management Inc. agreed to buy PIC for about £5.7 billion from owners including a vehicle controlled by South African billionaire Johann Rupert, a unit of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and CVC Capital Partners Plc.

