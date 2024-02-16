Hello User
Rose Merc Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 387.22% YoY

Rose Merc Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 387.22% YoY

Rose Merc, a leading company in the industry, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14th February, 2024.

The company's topline showed no growth, with revenue increasing by 0% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, the loss for the quarter increased significantly by 387.22% year-on-year.

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue remained stagnant with no growth.

On the positive side, the loss decreased by 32.49%.

The selling, general & administrative expenses saw a sharp increase of 141.37% quarter-on-quarter and a significant rise of 224.6% year-on-year.

Despite the increase in expenses, the operating income showed improvement with a growth of 37.95% quarter-on-quarter and 13.56% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at -0.74, showing no change compared to the same period last year.

Rose Merc Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.610+0%0+0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.140.06+141.37%0.04+224.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0+0%
Total Operating Expense0.650.06+968.65%0.04+1388.74%
Operating Income-0.04-0.06+37.95%-0.04+13.56%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.37-0.54+32.43%-0.08-387.48%
Net Income-0.37-0.54+32.49%-0.08-387.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.74-1.36+45.59%-0.74-0%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.37Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.61Cr

