Rose Merc Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 387.22% YoY

Rose Merc, a leading company in the industry, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14th February, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's topline showed no growth, with revenue increasing by 0% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, the loss for the quarter increased significantly by 387.22% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue remained stagnant with no growth.

On the positive side, the loss decreased by 32.49%.

The selling, general & administrative expenses saw a sharp increase of 141.37% quarter-on-quarter and a significant rise of 224.6% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the increase in expenses, the operating income showed improvement with a growth of 37.95% quarter-on-quarter and 13.56% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹-0.74, showing no change compared to the same period last year.

Rose Merc Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.61 0 +0% 0 +0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.14 0.06 +141.37% 0.04 +224.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 +0% Total Operating Expense 0.65 0.06 +968.65% 0.04 +1388.74% Operating Income -0.04 -0.06 +37.95% -0.04 +13.56% Net Income Before Taxes -0.37 -0.54 +32.43% -0.08 -387.48% Net Income -0.37 -0.54 +32.49% -0.08 -387.22% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.74 -1.36 +45.59% -0.74 -0%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.37Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.61Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!