Rose Merc Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rises by 387.22% YoY

Rose Merc, a leading company in the industry, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14th February, 2024.
The company's topline showed no growth, with revenue increasing by 0% compared to the same quarter last year.
However, the loss for the quarter increased significantly by 387.22% year-on-year.
When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue remained stagnant with no growth.
On the positive side, the loss decreased by 32.49%.
The selling, general & administrative expenses saw a sharp increase of 141.37% quarter-on-quarter and a significant rise of 224.6% year-on-year.
Despite the increase in expenses, the operating income showed improvement with a growth of 37.95% quarter-on-quarter and 13.56% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹-0.74, showing no change compared to the same period last year.
Rose Merc Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.61
|0
|+0%
|0
|+0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.14
|0.06
|+141.37%
|0.04
|+224.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|+0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.65
|0.06
|+968.65%
|0.04
|+1388.74%
|Operating Income
|-0.04
|-0.06
|+37.95%
|-0.04
|+13.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.37
|-0.54
|+32.43%
|-0.08
|-387.48%
|Net Income
|-0.37
|-0.54
|+32.49%
|-0.08
|-387.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.74
|-1.36
|+45.59%
|-0.74
|-0%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.37Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.61Cr
