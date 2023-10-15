Roselabs Finance Q2 FY24 results: loss falls by 86.33% YOY

Roselabs Finance declared their Q2 FY24 results on 12 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by �% & the loss decreased by 86.33% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by �% and the loss increased by 23.95%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.38% q-o-q & decreased by 18.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 23.95% q-o-q & increased by 86.33% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.05 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 87.18% Y-o-Y.

Roselabs Finance has delivered 3.57% return in the last 1 week, 45.29% return in last 6 months and 20.5% YTD return.

Currently the Roselabs Finance has a market cap of ₹21.75 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹37.51 & ₹12.9 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Roselabs Finance Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -�% 0 -�% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.01 0.01 -14.38% 0.02 -18.3% Total Operating Expense 0.05 0.04 +23.95% 0.39 -86.33% Operating Income -0.05 -0.04 -23.95% -0.39 +86.33% Net Income Before Taxes -0.05 -0.04 -23.95% -0.39 +86.33% Net Income -0.05 -0.04 -23.95% -0.39 +86.33% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.05 -0.04 -25% -0.39 +87.18%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.05Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

