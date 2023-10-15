Roselabs Finance Q2 FY24 results: loss falls by 86.33% YOY
Roselabs Finance declared their Q2 FY24 results on 12 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by �% & the loss decreased by 86.33% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by �% and the loss increased by 23.95%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.38% q-o-q & decreased by 18.3% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 23.95% q-o-q & increased by 86.33% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.05 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 87.18% Y-o-Y.
Roselabs Finance has delivered 3.57% return in the last 1 week, 45.29% return in last 6 months and 20.5% YTD return.
Currently the Roselabs Finance has a market cap of ₹21.75 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹37.51 & ₹12.9 respectively.
Roselabs Finance Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-�%
|0
|-�%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.01
|0.01
|-14.38%
|0.02
|-18.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.05
|0.04
|+23.95%
|0.39
|-86.33%
|Operating Income
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-23.95%
|-0.39
|+86.33%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-23.95%
|-0.39
|+86.33%
|Net Income
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-23.95%
|-0.39
|+86.33%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-25%
|-0.39
|+87.18%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.05Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
