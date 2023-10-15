Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Roselabs Finance Q2 FY24 results: loss falls by 86.33% YOY

Roselabs Finance Q2 FY24 results: loss falls by 86.33% YOY

Livemint

Roselabs Finance Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by �% YoY & loss decreased by 86.33% YoY

Roselabs Finance Q2 FY24 Results

Roselabs Finance declared their Q2 FY24 results on 12 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by �% & the loss decreased by 86.33% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by �% and the loss increased by 23.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.38% q-o-q & decreased by 18.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 23.95% q-o-q & increased by 86.33% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.05 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 87.18% Y-o-Y.

Roselabs Finance has delivered 3.57% return in the last 1 week, 45.29% return in last 6 months and 20.5% YTD return.

Currently the Roselabs Finance has a market cap of 21.75 Cr and 52wk high/low of 37.51 & 12.9 respectively.

Roselabs Finance Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-�%0-�%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.010.01-14.38%0.02-18.3%
Total Operating Expense0.050.04+23.95%0.39-86.33%
Operating Income-0.05-0.04-23.95%-0.39+86.33%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.05-0.04-23.95%-0.39+86.33%
Net Income-0.05-0.04-23.95%-0.39+86.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.05-0.04-25%-0.39+87.18%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.05Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Updated: 15 Oct 2023, 03:51 AM IST
