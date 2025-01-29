Roshil Decor Q3 Results 2025:Roshil Decor declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, reporting a profit of ₹11.5 crore, which reflects a 1.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. However, the company's revenue for the quarter stood at ₹211.69 crore, marking a slight decline of 0.67% year-over-year. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 8.13%, while profit saw a marginal increase of 0.09%.
In terms of expenses, Roshil Decor experienced a decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 1.17% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. However, when viewed year-over-year, these expenses increased by 12.92%. This trend indicates a complex cost management scenario for the company as they navigate fluctuating revenues.
The company's operating income faced challenges, decreasing by 10.55% compared to the previous quarter and down by 15.08% year-over-year. This decline in operating income raises concerns about the company's operational efficiency and ability to manage costs effectively amidst a competitive market.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was reported at ₹0.38, which represents a decrease of 9.52% when compared to the same period last year. This dip in EPS may influence investor sentiment as it signals potential challenges in profitability moving forward.
Roshil Decor has delivered a -9.42% return over the last week, a -21.55% return in the last six months, and a -17.94% return year-to-date. These figures highlight the stock's underperformance and may pose concerns for current and prospective investors.
As of now, Roshil Decor has a market capitalization of ₹755.46 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹45.45 and a low of ₹25.99. The fluctuations in stock price over the past year reflect the company's market volatility and changing investor perceptions.
Roshil Decor Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|211.69
|230.43
|-8.13%
|213.12
|-0.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.96
|17.16
|-1.17%
|15.02
|+12.92%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.56
|7.55
|+0.13%
|7.39
|+2.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|191.93
|208.35
|-7.88%
|189.85
|+1.1%
|Operating Income
|19.76
|22.09
|-10.55%
|23.27
|-15.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15.45
|15.41
|+0.26%
|15.21
|+1.58%
|Net Income
|11.5
|11.49
|+0.09%
|11.36
|+1.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.38
|0.38
|-0%
|0.42
|-9.52%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.