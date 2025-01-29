Roshil Decor Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 1.23% YOY, profit at ₹11.5 crore and revenue at ₹211.69 crore

Roshil Decor Q3 Results 2025:Roshil Decor declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, reporting a profit of ₹11.5 crore, which reflects a 1.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. However, the company's revenue for the quarter stood at ₹211.69 crore, marking a slight decline of 0.67% year-over-year. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 8.13%, while profit saw a marginal increase of 0.09%.

In terms of expenses, Roshil Decor experienced a decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 1.17% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. However, when viewed year-over-year, these expenses increased by 12.92%. This trend indicates a complex cost management scenario for the company as they navigate fluctuating revenues.

The company's operating income faced challenges, decreasing by 10.55% compared to the previous quarter and down by 15.08% year-over-year. This decline in operating income raises concerns about the company's operational efficiency and ability to manage costs effectively amidst a competitive market.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was reported at ₹0.38, which represents a decrease of 9.52% when compared to the same period last year. This dip in EPS may influence investor sentiment as it signals potential challenges in profitability moving forward.

Roshil Decor has delivered a -9.42% return over the last week, a -21.55% return in the last six months, and a -17.94% return year-to-date. These figures highlight the stock's underperformance and may pose concerns for current and prospective investors.

As of now, Roshil Decor has a market capitalization of ₹755.46 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹45.45 and a low of ₹25.99. The fluctuations in stock price over the past year reflect the company's market volatility and changing investor perceptions.

Roshil Decor Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 211.69 230.43 -8.13% 213.12 -0.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.96 17.16 -1.17% 15.02 +12.92% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.56 7.55 +0.13% 7.39 +2.3% Total Operating Expense 191.93 208.35 -7.88% 189.85 +1.1% Operating Income 19.76 22.09 -10.55% 23.27 -15.08% Net Income Before Taxes 15.45 15.41 +0.26% 15.21 +1.58% Net Income 11.5 11.49 +0.09% 11.36 +1.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.38 0.38 -0% 0.42 -9.52%

