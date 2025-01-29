Roshil Decor Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 1.23% YOY, profit at ₹11.5 crore and revenue at ₹211.69 crore

Published29 Jan 2025, 11:31 AM IST
Roshil Decor Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

Roshil Decor Q3 Results 2025:Roshil Decor declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025, reporting a profit of 11.5 crore, which reflects a 1.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. However, the company's revenue for the quarter stood at 211.69 crore, marking a slight decline of 0.67% year-over-year. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 8.13%, while profit saw a marginal increase of 0.09%.

In terms of expenses, Roshil Decor experienced a decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses by 1.17% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. However, when viewed year-over-year, these expenses increased by 12.92%. This trend indicates a complex cost management scenario for the company as they navigate fluctuating revenues.

Roshil Decor Q3 Results

The company's operating income faced challenges, decreasing by 10.55% compared to the previous quarter and down by 15.08% year-over-year. This decline in operating income raises concerns about the company's operational efficiency and ability to manage costs effectively amidst a competitive market.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was reported at 0.38, which represents a decrease of 9.52% when compared to the same period last year. This dip in EPS may influence investor sentiment as it signals potential challenges in profitability moving forward.

Roshil Decor has delivered a -9.42% return over the last week, a -21.55% return in the last six months, and a -17.94% return year-to-date. These figures highlight the stock's underperformance and may pose concerns for current and prospective investors.

As of now, Roshil Decor has a market capitalization of 755.46 crore, with a 52-week high of 45.45 and a low of 25.99. The fluctuations in stock price over the past year reflect the company's market volatility and changing investor perceptions.

Roshil Decor Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue211.69230.43-8.13%213.12-0.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.9617.16-1.17%15.02+12.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.567.55+0.13%7.39+2.3%
Total Operating Expense191.93208.35-7.88%189.85+1.1%
Operating Income19.7622.09-10.55%23.27-15.08%
Net Income Before Taxes15.4515.41+0.26%15.21+1.58%
Net Income11.511.49+0.09%11.36+1.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.380.38-0%0.42-9.52%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹11.5Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹211.69Cr

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:31 AM IST
