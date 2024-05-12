Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Roshil Decor Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 33.61% YOY

Roshil Decor Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 33.61% YOY

Livemint

Roshil Decor Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.12% YoY & profit decreased by 33.61% YoY

Roshil Decor Q4 Results Live

Roshil Decor Q4 Results Live : Roshil Decor announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a 9.12% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the company also experienced a 33.61% decline in profit year-over-year.

In terms of sequential performance, the revenue for Q4 grew by 9.53% from the previous quarter, while the profit saw a decrease of 20.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an 8.85% increase quarter-on-quarter and a significant 30.23% increase year-on-year.

Similarly, the operating income was down by 5.69% compared to the previous quarter, but managed to increase by 0.22% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 2.72, reflecting a significant 54.99% decrease from the previous year.

Roshil Decor's stock performance in the market has been mixed, with a 7.27% return in the last week, but a -4.99% return over the last 6 months and a -15.82% return year-to-date.

Currently, Roshil Decor commands a market capitalization of 875.08 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price range of 406.9 and 242.5 respectively.

Roshil Decor Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue233.43213.12+9.53%213.92+9.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.3515.02+8.85%12.56+30.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.297.39-1.25%6.32+15.47%
Total Operating Expense211.48189.85+11.39%192.02+10.14%
Operating Income21.9523.27-5.69%21.9+0.22%
Net Income Before Taxes15.8715.21+4.33%15.67+1.27%
Net Income911.36-20.75%13.56-33.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.724.19-35.08%6.04-54.99%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹9Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹233.43Cr

