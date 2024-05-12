Roshil Decor Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 33.61% YOY

Roshil Decor Q4 Results Live : Roshil Decor announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a 9.12% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the company also experienced a 33.61% decline in profit year-over-year.
In terms of sequential performance, the revenue for Q4 grew by 9.53% from the previous quarter, while the profit saw a decrease of 20.75%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an 8.85% increase quarter-on-quarter and a significant 30.23% increase year-on-year.
Similarly, the operating income was down by 5.69% compared to the previous quarter, but managed to increase by 0.22% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹2.72, reflecting a significant 54.99% decrease from the previous year.
Roshil Decor's stock performance in the market has been mixed, with a 7.27% return in the last week, but a -4.99% return over the last 6 months and a -15.82% return year-to-date.
Currently, Roshil Decor commands a market capitalization of ₹875.08 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹406.9 and ₹242.5 respectively.
Roshil Decor Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|233.43
|213.12
|+9.53%
|213.92
|+9.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.35
|15.02
|+8.85%
|12.56
|+30.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.29
|7.39
|-1.25%
|6.32
|+15.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|211.48
|189.85
|+11.39%
|192.02
|+10.14%
|Operating Income
|21.95
|23.27
|-5.69%
|21.9
|+0.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15.87
|15.21
|+4.33%
|15.67
|+1.27%
|Net Income
|9
|11.36
|-20.75%
|13.56
|-33.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.72
|4.19
|-35.08%
|6.04
|-54.99%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹9Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹233.43Cr
