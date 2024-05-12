Roshil Decor Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 33.61% YOY

Roshil Decor Q4 Results Live : Roshil Decor announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, revealing a 9.12% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. However, the company also experienced a 33.61% decline in profit year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of sequential performance, the revenue for Q4 grew by 9.53% from the previous quarter, while the profit saw a decrease of 20.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an 8.85% increase quarter-on-quarter and a significant 30.23% increase year-on-year.

Similarly, the operating income was down by 5.69% compared to the previous quarter, but managed to increase by 0.22% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹2.72, reflecting a significant 54.99% decrease from the previous year.

Roshil Decor's stock performance in the market has been mixed, with a 7.27% return in the last week, but a -4.99% return over the last 6 months and a -15.82% return year-to-date.

Currently, Roshil Decor commands a market capitalization of ₹875.08 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹406.9 and ₹242.5 respectively.

Roshil Decor Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 233.43 213.12 +9.53% 213.92 +9.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.35 15.02 +8.85% 12.56 +30.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.29 7.39 -1.25% 6.32 +15.47% Total Operating Expense 211.48 189.85 +11.39% 192.02 +10.14% Operating Income 21.95 23.27 -5.69% 21.9 +0.22% Net Income Before Taxes 15.87 15.21 +4.33% 15.67 +1.27% Net Income 9 11.36 -20.75% 13.56 -33.61% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.72 4.19 -35.08% 6.04 -54.99%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹9Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹233.43Cr

