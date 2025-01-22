Rossari Biotech Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 7.82% YOY, profit at ₹31.7 crore and revenue at ₹512.73 crore

Rossari Biotech Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 10.56% YoY & profit decreased by 7.82% YoY, profit at ₹ 31.7 crore and revenue at ₹ 512.73 crore

Rossari Biotech Q3 Results 2025:Rossari Biotech declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's revenue increased by 10.56% year-over-year (YoY), reaching ₹512.73 crore. However, profit saw a decline of 7.82% YoY, totaling ₹31.7 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Rossari's revenue grew by 2.89%, while profit decreased by 10.27%. This decline in profit is attributed to rising operational costs, as the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 9.61% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 37.06% YoY.

Rossari Biotech Q3 Results {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income also faced challenges, down by 8.53% q-o-q and 4.38% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹5.72, reflecting a decrease of 7.89% YoY.

Rossari Biotech has experienced a -3.55% return in the last week, a -0.42% return over the past six months, and a 3.24% year-to-date return.

Currently, Rossari Biotech holds a market capitalization of ₹4441.79 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹972.7 and a low of ₹656.95. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 22 Jan, 2025, out of five analysts covering the company, one analyst has given a Hold rating, while four analysts have recommended a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation for Rossari Biotech as of the same date is to Strong Buy.

Rossari Biotech Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 512.73 498.35 +2.89% 463.77 +10.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 35.69 32.56 +9.61% 26.04 +37.06% Depreciation/ Amortization 18.32 15.16 +20.84% 15.09 +21.4% Total Operating Expense 466.29 447.57 +4.18% 415.19 +12.31% Operating Income 46.45 50.78 -8.53% 48.58 -4.38% Net Income Before Taxes 42.38 48.11 -11.91% 47.78 -11.3% Net Income 31.7 35.33 -10.27% 34.39 -7.82% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.72 6.38 -10.34% 6.21 -7.89%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹31.7Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹512.73Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.