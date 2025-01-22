Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rossari Biotech Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 7.82% YOY, profit at 31.7 crore and revenue at 512.73 crore

Rossari Biotech Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025

Rossari Biotech Q3 Results 2025:Rossari Biotech declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's revenue increased by 10.56% year-over-year (YoY), reaching 512.73 crore. However, profit saw a decline of 7.82% YoY, totaling 31.7 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Rossari's revenue grew by 2.89%, while profit decreased by 10.27%. This decline in profit is attributed to rising operational costs, as the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 9.61% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 37.06% YoY.

Rossari Biotech Q3 Results

The operating income also faced challenges, down by 8.53% q-o-q and 4.38% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 5.72, reflecting a decrease of 7.89% YoY.

Rossari Biotech has experienced a -3.55% return in the last week, a -0.42% return over the past six months, and a 3.24% year-to-date return.

Currently, Rossari Biotech holds a market capitalization of 4441.79 crore, with a 52-week high of 972.7 and a low of 656.95.

As of 22 Jan, 2025, out of five analysts covering the company, one analyst has given a Hold rating, while four analysts have recommended a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation for Rossari Biotech as of the same date is to Strong Buy.

Rossari Biotech Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue512.73498.35+2.89%463.77+10.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total35.6932.56+9.61%26.04+37.06%
Depreciation/ Amortization18.3215.16+20.84%15.09+21.4%
Total Operating Expense466.29447.57+4.18%415.19+12.31%
Operating Income46.4550.78-8.53%48.58-4.38%
Net Income Before Taxes42.3848.11-11.91%47.78-11.3%
Net Income31.735.33-10.27%34.39-7.82%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.726.38-10.34%6.21-7.89%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹31.7Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹512.73Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

