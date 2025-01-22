Rossari Biotech Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 7.82% YOY, profit at ₹31.7 crore and revenue at ₹512.73 crore

Rossari Biotech Q3 Results 2025:Rossari Biotech declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's revenue increased by 10.56% year-over-year (YoY), reaching ₹512.73 crore. However, profit saw a decline of 7.82% YoY, totaling ₹31.7 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Rossari's revenue grew by 2.89%, while profit decreased by 10.27%. This decline in profit is attributed to rising operational costs, as the Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 9.61% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 37.06% YoY.
The operating income also faced challenges, down by 8.53% q-o-q and 4.38% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹5.72, reflecting a decrease of 7.89% YoY.
Rossari Biotech has experienced a -3.55% return in the last week, a -0.42% return over the past six months, and a 3.24% year-to-date return.
Currently, Rossari Biotech holds a market capitalization of ₹4441.79 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹972.7 and a low of ₹656.95.
As of 22 Jan, 2025, out of five analysts covering the company, one analyst has given a Hold rating, while four analysts have recommended a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation for Rossari Biotech as of the same date is to Strong Buy.
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|512.73
|498.35
|+2.89%
|463.77
|+10.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|35.69
|32.56
|+9.61%
|26.04
|+37.06%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|18.32
|15.16
|+20.84%
|15.09
|+21.4%
|Total Operating Expense
|466.29
|447.57
|+4.18%
|415.19
|+12.31%
|Operating Income
|46.45
|50.78
|-8.53%
|48.58
|-4.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|42.38
|48.11
|-11.91%
|47.78
|-11.3%
|Net Income
|31.7
|35.33
|-10.27%
|34.39
|-7.82%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.72
|6.38
|-10.34%
|6.21
|-7.89%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹31.7Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹512.73Cr
