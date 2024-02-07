Rossell India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 684% YOY

Rossell India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.83% & the profit increased by 684% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 6.15% and the profit decreased by 91.96%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.08% q-o-q & increased by 6.33% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 85.3% q-o-q & increased by 96.57% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.54 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 676.63% Y-o-Y.
Rossell India has delivered 0.02% return in the last 1 week, 2.4% return in last 6 months and -4.68% YTD return.
Currently the Rossell India has a market cap of ₹1686.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹549 & ₹221 respectively.
Rossell India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|110.71
|117.97
|-6.15%
|97.26
|+13.83%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|37.27
|40.11
|-7.08%
|35.05
|+6.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.43
|3.52
|-2.56%
|3.36
|+2.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|106.13
|86.82
|+22.24%
|94.93
|+11.8%
|Operating Income
|4.58
|31.15
|-85.3%
|2.33
|+96.57%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.64
|28.62
|-90.78%
|0.3
|+780%
|Net Income
|1.96
|24.37
|-91.96%
|0.25
|+684%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.54
|6.54
|-91.69%
|0.07
|+676.63%
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.96Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹110.71Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!