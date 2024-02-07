Rossell India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 684% YOY

Rossell India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.83% & the profit increased by 684% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 6.15% and the profit decreased by 91.96%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.08% q-o-q & increased by 6.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 85.3% q-o-q & increased by 96.57% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.54 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 676.63% Y-o-Y.

Rossell India has delivered 0.02% return in the last 1 week, 2.4% return in last 6 months and -4.68% YTD return.

Currently the Rossell India has a market cap of ₹1686.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹549 & ₹221 respectively.

Rossell India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 110.71 117.97 -6.15% 97.26 +13.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 37.27 40.11 -7.08% 35.05 +6.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.43 3.52 -2.56% 3.36 +2.08% Total Operating Expense 106.13 86.82 +22.24% 94.93 +11.8% Operating Income 4.58 31.15 -85.3% 2.33 +96.57% Net Income Before Taxes 2.64 28.62 -90.78% 0.3 +780% Net Income 1.96 24.37 -91.96% 0.25 +684% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.54 6.54 -91.69% 0.07 +676.63%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.96Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹110.71Cr

