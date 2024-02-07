Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Rossell India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 684% YOY

Rossell India Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 684% YOY

Livemint

Rossell India Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.83% YoY & profit increased by 684% YoY

Rossell India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Rossell India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.83% & the profit increased by 684% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 6.15% and the profit decreased by 91.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.08% q-o-q & increased by 6.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 85.3% q-o-q & increased by 96.57% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.54 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 676.63% Y-o-Y.

Rossell India has delivered 0.02% return in the last 1 week, 2.4% return in last 6 months and -4.68% YTD return.

Currently the Rossell India has a market cap of 1686.35 Cr and 52wk high/low of 549 & 221 respectively.

Rossell India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue110.71117.97-6.15%97.26+13.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total37.2740.11-7.08%35.05+6.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.433.52-2.56%3.36+2.08%
Total Operating Expense106.1386.82+22.24%94.93+11.8%
Operating Income4.5831.15-85.3%2.33+96.57%
Net Income Before Taxes2.6428.62-90.78%0.3+780%
Net Income1.9624.37-91.96%0.25+684%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.546.54-91.69%0.07+676.63%

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.96Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹110.71Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.