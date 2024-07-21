Route Mobile Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 15.06% YOY

Route Mobile Q1 Results Live : Route Mobile announced their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024, with a 14.07% increase in revenue and a 15.06% decrease in profit year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw an 8.49% growth in revenue but a 10.87% decline in profit.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose significantly by 26.91% quarter-over-quarter and 21.21% year-over-year.

The operating income also took a hit, down by 3.74% sequentially and 0.56% annually.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹12.51, reflecting a 15.47% decrease year-over-year.

Route Mobile's stock performance has been moderate with a 3.13% return in the last week, 14.66% return in the last 6 months, and a 14.34% year-to-date return.

The company currently holds a market cap of ₹11476.8 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1942.45 & ₹1386.05 respectively.

Analysts' ratings for Route Mobile as of 21 Jul, 2024, indicate 1 Hold rating, 2 Buy ratings, and 2 Strong Buy ratings out of 5 analysts covering the company, leading to a consensus recommendation to Buy.

Route Mobile Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1103.42 1017.03 +8.49% 967.34 +14.07% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 65.04 51.25 +26.91% 53.66 +21.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.3 21.85 +2.06% 21.13 +5.54% Total Operating Expense 1001.97 911.64 +9.91% 865.32 +15.79% Operating Income 101.45 105.39 -3.74% 102.02 -0.56% Net Income Before Taxes 102.88 109.39 -5.95% 110.23 -6.67% Net Income 78.52 88.1 -10.87% 92.44 -15.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 12.51 13.87 -9.81% 14.8 -15.47%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹78.52Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1103.42Cr

