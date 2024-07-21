Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Route Mobile Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 15.06% YOY

Route Mobile Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 15.06% YOY

Livemint

Route Mobile Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.07% YoY & profit decreased by 15.06% YoY

Route Mobile Q1 Results Live

Route Mobile Q1 Results Live : Route Mobile announced their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024, with a 14.07% increase in revenue and a 15.06% decrease in profit year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw an 8.49% growth in revenue but a 10.87% decline in profit.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose significantly by 26.91% quarter-over-quarter and 21.21% year-over-year.

The operating income also took a hit, down by 3.74% sequentially and 0.56% annually.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 12.51, reflecting a 15.47% decrease year-over-year.

Route Mobile's stock performance has been moderate with a 3.13% return in the last week, 14.66% return in the last 6 months, and a 14.34% year-to-date return.

The company currently holds a market cap of 11476.8 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 1942.45 & 1386.05 respectively.

Analysts' ratings for Route Mobile as of 21 Jul, 2024, indicate 1 Hold rating, 2 Buy ratings, and 2 Strong Buy ratings out of 5 analysts covering the company, leading to a consensus recommendation to Buy.

Route Mobile Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1103.421017.03+8.49%967.34+14.07%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total65.0451.25+26.91%53.66+21.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.321.85+2.06%21.13+5.54%
Total Operating Expense1001.97911.64+9.91%865.32+15.79%
Operating Income101.45105.39-3.74%102.02-0.56%
Net Income Before Taxes102.88109.39-5.95%110.23-6.67%
Net Income78.5288.1-10.87%92.44-15.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS12.5113.87-9.81%14.8-15.47%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹78.52Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1103.42Cr

