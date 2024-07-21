Route Mobile Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 15.06% YOY

Route Mobile Q1 Results Live : Route Mobile announced their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024, with a 14.07% increase in revenue and a 15.06% decrease in profit year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw an 8.49% growth in revenue but a 10.87% decline in profit.
Selling, general & administrative expenses rose significantly by 26.91% quarter-over-quarter and 21.21% year-over-year.
The operating income also took a hit, down by 3.74% sequentially and 0.56% annually.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹12.51, reflecting a 15.47% decrease year-over-year.
Route Mobile's stock performance has been moderate with a 3.13% return in the last week, 14.66% return in the last 6 months, and a 14.34% year-to-date return.
The company currently holds a market cap of ₹11476.8 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹1942.45 & ₹1386.05 respectively.
Analysts' ratings for Route Mobile as of 21 Jul, 2024, indicate 1 Hold rating, 2 Buy ratings, and 2 Strong Buy ratings out of 5 analysts covering the company, leading to a consensus recommendation to Buy.
Route Mobile Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1103.42
|1017.03
|+8.49%
|967.34
|+14.07%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|65.04
|51.25
|+26.91%
|53.66
|+21.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.3
|21.85
|+2.06%
|21.13
|+5.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|1001.97
|911.64
|+9.91%
|865.32
|+15.79%
|Operating Income
|101.45
|105.39
|-3.74%
|102.02
|-0.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|102.88
|109.39
|-5.95%
|110.23
|-6.67%
|Net Income
|78.52
|88.1
|-10.87%
|92.44
|-15.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|12.51
|13.87
|-9.81%
|14.8
|-15.47%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹78.52Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1103.42Cr
