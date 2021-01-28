Route Mobile Q3 net profit doubles to 38 cr

Consolidated revenue from operations increases 46% to ₹385 cr

Route Mobile on Thursday reported its consolidated net profit doubled to ₹38 crore in the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹19 crore in the year-ago period.

At 2:25 pm on Thursday, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 6% lower at ₹1,192.

A cloud communications platform service provider, Route Mobile's clientele includes enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators.

Its portfolio includes solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics, and monetisation, with client base across segments such as social media companies, banks, and financial institutions, e-commerce entities, and travel aggregators.