Route Mobile Q3 net profit doubles to 38 cr

Route Mobile Q3 net profit doubles to ₹38 cr1 min read . 02:27 PM IST
Consolidated revenue from operations increases 46% to ₹385 cr
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Consolidated revenue from operations increases 46% to ₹385 cr
Route Mobile on Thursday reported its consolidated net profit doubled to ₹38 crore in the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹19 crore in the year-ago period.
Route Mobile on Thursday reported its consolidated net profit doubled to ₹38 crore in the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was ₹19 crore in the year-ago period.
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 46% to ₹385 crore as against ₹264 crore a year ago.
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 46% to ₹385 crore as against ₹264 crore a year ago.
At 2:25 pm on Thursday, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 6% lower at ₹1,192.
A cloud communications platform service provider, Route Mobile's clientele includes enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators.
Its portfolio includes solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics, and monetisation, with client base across segments such as social media companies, banks, and financial institutions, e-commerce entities, and travel aggregators.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.