Home >Companies >Company Results >Route Mobile Q3 net profit doubles to 38 cr
A cloud communications platform service provider, Route Mobile's clientele includes enterprises, OTT players, and mobile network operators

Route Mobile Q3 net profit doubles to 38 cr

1 min read . 02:27 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Consolidated revenue from operations increases 46% to 385 cr

Route Mobile on Thursday reported its consolidated net profit doubled to 38 crore in the quarter ending 31 December, 2020. It was 19 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 46% to 385 crore as against 264 crore a year ago.

At 2:25 pm on Thursday, the company's scrip on NSE was trading 6% lower at 1,192.

A cloud communications platform service provider, Route Mobile's clientele includes enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators.

Its portfolio includes solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics, and monetisation, with client base across segments such as social media companies, banks, and financial institutions, e-commerce entities, and travel aggregators.

