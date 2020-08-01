Royal Enfield July sales fall 26 pc to 40,334 units

Royal Enfield July sales fall 26 pc to 40,334 units1 min read . 08:41 PM IST
- Domestic sales were at 37,925 units which were down by 23% while exports in July stood at 2,409 units down by 52 per cent
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Saturday reported 26 per cent decline in total sales at 40,334 units in July 2020.
Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Saturday reported 26 per cent decline in total sales at 40,334 units in July 2020.
The company had sold 54,185 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.
The company had sold 54,185 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.
Domestic sales were at 37,925 units, as against 49,182 units in the same month last year, down 23 per cent, it added.
Exports in July stood at 2,409 units, as compared to 5,003 units in the year-ago month, down 52 per cent.
Royal Enfield said it is now leading the leisure motorcycle segment in the UK, with its Interceptor 650 becoming the highest selling motorcycle in the middleweight segment.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated